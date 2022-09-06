A California program that provides children’s hearing aids may be expanded to include more families

“This budget item means so much to so many children and families. I applaud the advocates whose tenacity helped achieve this, and I’m profoundly grateful to the State Administration for working with us to ensure the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program can be expanded this year to underinsured children in need,” he said in an email. “We know these hearing aids and services are vital in helping these children develop and learn and, most importantly, bolster their well-being and connect with the world around them.”

Odeh pointed out that while the expansion is great news, advocates will continue to lobby the state to improve the clunky and long application process, to increase reimbursement for providers and to get more audiologists and doctors to accept the program.

Hearing aids for children typically cost from $3,000 to 10,000 and need to be replaced every three years.

“We know hearing aids are not just a nice-to-have medical device. It’s truly important for all sorts of communication, socialization, and development that are important for kids and youth thriving.” Mike Odeh, senior director at Children Now

For Brittany Saleaumua, in Torrance, the expansion would be a relief. The last time her daughter Quinlyn, 9, needed a new pair of hearing aids the family received help from the HearAid Foundation, which provides hearing aids for children whose families can’t afford them..

Quinlyn was diagnosed as a baby but it took more than a year to get her first set of hearing aids. For that pair, the family set up a 3-year payment plan for $175 a month to afford the hearing aids that allowed their toddler to hear the sound of their voices.

The family has insurance through Kaiser, which covers $1,500 toward the hearing aids, Saleaumua said. They cost $5,000.

“To have additional coverage to what we have through insurance would be a huge improvement,” Saleaumua said. “When I was having to figure out how we were going to pay in December, I thought, ‘Do I give my kids a Christmas or not. Do we just not buy presents or do we not pay bills?’”

The program, which debuted in July 2021, currently provides hearing aids for children who do not qualify for Medi-Cal, the state’s insurance program for low-income residents, or do not have any other insurance. Families must meet certain income requirements. It was created after a 2019 legislative proposal to classify hearing aids as medically necessary so health insurers would have to cover them. That bill was opposed by health insurers and was pulled by the author after the Newsom administration said it would fund a program instead.

In its first year, the program dispensed only 39 hearing aids, according to data from the California Department of Health Care Services, which oversees the program. The agency did not say why the program reached so few children in its first year.

On Aug. 12, the Senate Republican Caucus expressed concern about the program in a letter to the Department of Health Care Services and demanded answers. In the letter, they asked why the program has served so few children and what is going to be done to correct the problems.

“It strains belief that, after a year of operation, this program has only assisted a fraction of those estimated to be eligible, and without explanation,” they wrote.

According to the office of Lancaster Republican Sen. Scott Wilk, the caucus has not yet received a response from the Department of Health Care Services.

“When I was having to figure out how we were going to pay in December, I thought, ‘Do I give my kids a Christmas or not. Do we just not buy presents or do we not pay bills?’” Brittany Saleaumua, mother

Agency spokesperson Anthony Cava said it is still preparing a response for the caucus. If the expansion becomes official, Cava said it would update all communication, including websites, applications, and correspondence with the new eligibility information by January 2023.

Getting hearing aids early in life is critical for infants and children. They stand to lose speech, language and social-emotional development if they are not able to hear soon enough, according to a study in the journal Pediatrics.

The goal among physicians is to fit children with hearing aids by the time they are 6 months of age, said Dr. Dan Duran, audiologist and manager of audiology at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

Any delays in getting hearing aids make it nearly impossible for kids to catch up to their hearing peers.

“These delays can impact kids in terms of their speech and language development,” Duran said. “It can also set them back in other important milestones as they are developing and growing.”