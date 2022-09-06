A California program that provides children’s hearing aids may be expanded to include more families
A proposal to expand a year-old California program that provides hearing aids to children was approved by the state Legislature in the final days of the session that ended Wednesday.
If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bills, the expansion will add about 2,000 additional deaf or hard of hearing children who have partial insurance coverage and up to age 21who are not currently eligible for the income-based Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program. If approved, it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
“For the families that weren’t eligible before this is relief they have been waiting for a long time. Young adults who are aging out of the program will be able to stay on,” said Mike Odeh, senior director at Children Now, an advocacy organization focused on children. “We know hearing aids are not just a nice-to-have medical device. It’s truly important for all sorts of communication, socialization, and development that are important for kids and youth thriving.”
Ensuring more children are eligible is good news for parents and advocates but it raises the question about whether the program, which has been plagued with problems, can actually serve them. In its first year, the program provided hearing aids to a tiny fraction of the 2,300 kids it intended to reach annually. Overall, about 7,000 kids currently qualify but they typically only need devices every three years.
In addition, the application process is complex and takes a long time, families with some insurance coverage are not eligible and few qualified providers who serve children are accepting the program. For physicians and audiologists, the state reimbursement rates are low and they could wait years to get paid, advocates said.
The last-minute addition to the budget bills this week followed a CalMatters story about the program’s challenges, a strident letter from the Republican Caucus to the state about the failure of the program to reach more children, and continued work by advocates and Central Valley Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula.
“I’m so grateful,” said Michelle Marciniak, founder of Let California Kids Hear, an advocacy organization that works to increase access for deaf and hard of hearing children. “It was a huge weight seeing a certain population excluded from this program.”
Earlier this year, as part of the budget process, the Legislature had requested additional funds to improve the program and proposed expanding it to include children with partial insurance coverage. But that proposal did not make it into the governor’s revised budget released in May.
Then last week, Arambula carried the language that was inserted into broader budget bills.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: