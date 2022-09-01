A Canadian TV anchor is ousted, and viewers ask: Was sexism to blame?

From a makeshift studio and with a news anchor’s measured tones, one of Canada’s most familiar faces shocked viewers, created a public relations disaster at a national broadcaster and set off intense conversations about how employers treat women as they age.

She did it with a polite, unexpected farewell.

“I guess this is my signoff from CTV,” news anchor Lisa LaFlamme said in a video that announced the abrupt end of her 35-year career at the network.

I have some news... pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022

She made it clear that the decision was made by Bell Media, the company that owns CTV, and not by her. The company made “a ‘business decision’ to end my contract,” she said, adding that she was “blindsided” by the call.

LaFlamme said it was “crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice.”

In the two weeks since she posted the video online, LaFlamme, 58, has inspired a huge wave of support, with many women speaking out about their own difficult experiences in the workplace.

The video also generated a steady drumbeat of outrage over how Bell Media treated LaFlamme, a veteran journalist whose résumé includes war zone reporting, the latest national news anchor award and over a decade as chief anchor of Canada’s most-watched nightly news show.

Neither LaFlamme nor Bell Media has described the specific reasons for her dismissal. But viewers, fellow journalists, former government officials and celebrities were quick to draw their own conclusions, accusing Bell Media of “shameful” and “shoddy” conduct, with some speculating that factors like sexism were at work.

After a Globe and Mail report, citing an anonymous CTV official, said that an executive had questioned LaFlamme’s decision to stop dyeing her hair and let it go gray, Canadian branches of companies such as Wendy’s and Dove, in a gesture toward the anchor, turned their branding gray.

On Friday night, Mirko Bibic, CEO of Bell Media, pushed back against the accusations but said he would not disclose details of the case because of an agreement with LaFlamme.

“The narrative has been that Lisa’s age, gender or gray hair played into the decision,” Bibic said in a statement posted on LinkedIn. “I am satisfied that this is not the case and wanted to make sure you heard it from me. While I would like to say more on the Bell Media decision, we are bound by a mutual separation agreement negotiated with Lisa, which we will continue to honor.”

He did say that an executive, who some viewers have criticized over the dismissal, had been put on leave “effective immediately,” pending the findings of a workplace review. The review, he said, will be independent and will seek to “address concerns raised regarding the working environment” in the newsroom.

In response to an email, a Bell spokesperson said, “We will not be responding to any further questions on this matter.” LaFlamme could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bibic’s post did not quell the growing anger over LaFlamme’s departure.

Over the weekend, a former prime minister, Kim Campbell, joined singers Sarah McLachlan and Anne Murray and other high-profile Canadians in condemning the dismissal, saying Bell had “confirmed one sad truth: Even after all the progress women have made, they continue to face sexism and ageism at work every day.”

In its initial statement about LaFlamme, Bell Media said its decision had been driven by “changing viewer habits,” without offering further details. In a subsequent statement, the company said that CTV “regrets that the way in which the news of her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa.”

In that statement, Wade Oosterman, the president of the company, and Karine Moses, a senior vice president, announced “an independent third-party internal workplace review of our newsroom.” The executives said they took “matters regarding any discrimination very seriously and are committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all our employees, devoid of any toxic behavior.”

The dismissal of LaFlamme, who was most likely one of the newsroom’s highest-paid employees, followed a torrent of layoffs and budget cuts at CTV’s network and local news operations over the past seven years, which were made despite government assistance to news organizations. As in the United States, the internet and years of collapsing advertising revenue have left many Canadian news organizations in dire financial straits. The executive put on leave, Michael Melling, had overseen recent layoffs and cuts at CTV.