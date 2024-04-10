A closer look at the large affordable housing project proposed near Sonoma County airport

The project, called Airport Village, will be located on Brickway Boulevard a few blocks east of the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. It looks to be one of the largest housing developments outside city limits in years.|
EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

One of Sonoma County’s largest housing projects is being proposed near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Gallaher Community Housing, a nonprofit connected to Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher, submitted its application for the roughly 1,400-unit affordable housing project last week.

The project, called Airport Village, will be located on Brickway Boulevard a few blocks east of the county airport and close to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train’s Airport Boulevard stop. It stands to be one of the largest new housing projects outside of city limits, sandwiched between Santa Rosa and Windsor.

A rendering for the Airport Village project. (Gallaher Community Housing via County of Sonoma)
A rendering for the Airport Village project. (Gallaher Community Housing via County of Sonoma)

It also would be the largest so-called builder’s-remedy project in the county — and the largest statewide, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Under the state’s builder’s-remedy pathway, the project qualifies for a fast-track review and approval process because its pre-application was submitted before the county finalized its state-mandated housing blueprint last year.

The county has 30 days from the application’s filing to respond to Gallaher Community Housing with feedback on the project details.

Here’s a closer look at the project:

What is proposed?

Gallaher Community Housing has proposed building 1,464 units ranging from one to three bedrooms and housed in 20 four-story buildings.

A rendering shows some of the multifamily units proposed under Gallaher Community Housing’s affordable housing project off Brickway Boulevard. (County of Sonoma)
A rendering shows some of the multifamily units proposed under Gallaher Community Housing’s affordable housing project off Brickway Boulevard. (County of Sonoma)

Those buildings, plus a few single story buildings for uses including recreation, management and commercial, will cover nearly 18% of the property, which spans 40 acres, according to the project application.

Gallaher Community Housing’s plans envision three “unique” neighborhoods surrounding recreation areas. Other amenities will include a recreational center, playgrounds, sports courts, pet parks, picnic areas, lawn and playing fields.

In addition to 10,561 square feet of marketing and recreational space, the development will also include 10,000 square feet for non‐residential commercial space, including a proposed market.

The Airport Village project spans 40.57 acres and would offer units ranging from one to three bedrooms, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,908 on-site parking spaces, according to Gallaher Community Housing’s application. (County of Sonoma)
The Airport Village project spans 40.57 acres and would offer units ranging from one to three bedrooms, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,908 on-site parking spaces, according to Gallaher Community Housing’s application. (County of Sonoma)

The property is sits in an area surrounding the airport where commercial and light-industrial businesses have flourished alongside an expanding number of offices. The county, which already leases 50,000 square feet of offices near the airport, announced earlier this year it plans to lease additional office space on Aviation Boulevard.

It still has a relatively small residential population, however. Gallaher built one of the largest housing projects in the area, the 232-unit Vineyard Creek Apartments, opened in 2006 off Airport Boulevard.

Vineyard Creek Apartments, July 16, 2021 at the intersection of Highway 101 and Airport Blvd. in Santa Rosa . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Vineyard Creek Apartments, July 16, 2021 at the intersection of Highway 101 and Airport Blvd. in Santa Rosa . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

With an estimated population density of 1,735 people, the new development could use 190,850 gallons of water a day based on the average household water use according to the Windsor Water District. Windsor Water District serves the property through an outside service agreement for potable and irrigation water, according to the application.

What about parking and traffic flow?

Airport Village will offer 2,016 residential parking spaces and 41 spaces for the commercial area. Of the total residential spaces, 1,908 will be on-site and 108 will be public street parking spaces, according to the application.

Airport Village renderings
Airport Village renderings

Between the development’s residential uses and the commercial space, the project is expected to generate an average 7,669 trips per day, according to the application. That includes 477 trips during the peak morning hour and 475 trips during the peak evening hour.

Maps of the project’s proposed layout show the main entrance located on Brickway Boulevard with side entrances on Aviation Boulevard and emergency vehicle access available via the neighboring Sonoma County Office of Education property.

A rendering of the proposed Airport Village project shows the layout of the proposed 1,464-unit affordable housing project. (County of Sonoma)
A rendering of the proposed Airport Village project shows the layout of the proposed 1,464-unit affordable housing project. (County of Sonoma)

Access to the market and other nonresidential commercial space would be available off Airport Boulevard, the main drag that runs west from Faught Road, over Highway 101, to the county airport.

How will the units be priced?

The project specifies all units would be priced to meet the area media income, which is $128,100 for a four-person household, according to the county’s website. However, the application notes that Gallaher Community Housing “reserves the right” to change the affordability levels while still satisfying state requirements.

California’s latest housing planning cycle put greater pressure on local jurisdictions to build more affordable housing, including Sonoma County. The county must add 3,824 new units in unincorporated areas by 2031 — that is more than seven times the mandated 515 units in the area during the previous eight-year cycle.

Airport Village, as outlined in the application, would help satisfy 38% of that allotment.

Gallaher Community Housing has joined a campaign, spearheaded by local nonprofit Generation Housing, petitioning local governments to lower housing impact fees that developers must pay to build new housing projects. The fees support, among other things, government costs to build utilities, parks and extend other services to new residents.

In recent weeks, Gallaher Community Housing’s name appeared on a website making the case for lower building fees, which developers contend are a barrier to adding affordable housing units. For a few weeks the website was also advertised on a billboard visible from northbound Highway 101 in Rohnert Park.

“Sonoma County Supervisors claim they want affordable housing. Will they act?” read the advertisement.

A billboard commenting on the Sonoma County Supervisors and affordable housing along Highway 101 at Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
A billboard commenting on the Sonoma County Supervisors and affordable housing along Highway 101 at Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

That sign was replaced by Saturday with an advertisement for Poppy Bank. Bill Gallaher is founder and chairman of Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank.

He also is founder of Oakmont Senior Living, and his companies have developed thousands of homes and dozens of retirement and assisted living facilities across California and Nevada. He and other family members have together spent millions of dollars contributing to regional political campaigns and local philanthropic causes.

What is Gallaher Community Housing?

Gallaher Community Housing was incorporated in Delaware in early 2023, according to paperwork filed with California’s Secretary of State’s Office.

The nonprofit shares its main address on Old Redwood Highway in Windsor with Gallaher Companies, headed by Bill Gallaher.

“The charitable purpose of the organization is to provide affordable housing to low income communities in Sonoma County, California,” the nonprofit’s paperwork reads.

Bill Gallaher, center, talks with Santa Rosa attorney Doug Bosco left, and Burbank Housing Vice President Efren Carrillo during a check presentation event at the Roseland Boys & Girls Club in Santa Rosa, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrillo left his position with Burbank Housing in March 2023 and was later named CEO of Gallaher Community Housing. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Bill Gallaher, center, talks with Santa Rosa attorney Doug Bosco left, and Burbank Housing Vice President Efren Carrillo during a check presentation event at the Roseland Boys & Girls Club in Santa Rosa, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrillo left his position with Burbank Housing in March 2023 and was later named CEO of Gallaher Community Housing. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The nonprofit’s leadership includes former Sonoma County supervisor Efren Carrillo, Gallaher Community Housing’s CEO, and Cindy Gallaher, the board chair and Bill Gallaher’s wife.

Carrillo last week declined an interview and did not respond to a subsequent request Monday. Cindy Gallaher did not respond last week to multiple requests for an interview or comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor