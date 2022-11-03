The headlines screamed what anyone would consider a colossal feat: An 8-year-old boy climbed to the top of Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan on Saturday, becoming one of the youngest people to summit the world famous rock.

"I am so proud of my son!" Joe Baker posted on his Facebook page Wednesday. "He is now officially the youngest person to climb ElCapitan."

But what had been a well-promoted achievement quickly turned into controversy, all centered on whether the boy's climb actually involved climbing.

Baker promoted his son's ascent on on their own website and appeared on local media outlets and on the ABC talk show " Live With Kelly and Ryan." But within the tightknit community of climbers, Baker's story about climbing one of the most daunting rock faces on the planet with his 8-year-old son has been called a "hoax-climb." Others question the use of the money Baker has raised from online donations.

Baker addressed some of the criticism on his Facebook page but did not respond to requests for comment from The Times.

The formidable climb is one usually tackled by expert climbers, many of them preparing for years on other peaks before facing off with El Capitan. But Baker referred to 8-year-old Sam as an "expert," even as rock climbers and others questioned the safety of a preteen attempting the climb.

After the climb, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Baker and his son relied on two climbers who set up a rope for them. The father and son then used hand clamps to climb up the rope, in essence not needing to touch the rock's face as they ascended.

The group's ascent was captured in photos taken by Tom Evans, a fixture in the Yosemite Valley whose weather reports and chronicles of those attempting to go up El Capitan are a must-read for climbers.

"They didn't climb a foot, so they don't deserve any recognition," Evans told The Times. "All they had to do was go up this little rope. They had no other responsibility otherwise. Hail the guides who were the climbers, because these guys were tag-alongs. Climbing a rock is not climbing a rope."

From the ground, Evans is a regular during peak climbing season, aiming a telephoto lens at the rock's face and relaying conditions on elcapreport.com.

"The Big Hoax is supposed to start climbing today," he wrote on Oct. 25, referring to Baker's group. "Would a world class climber choose to jug fixed lines instead of actually climbing the rock itself?? Of course not!!"

Evans observed Baker and his son using fixed ropes that were set in place by the two climbers ahead of them. They then used "ascenders" that lock on the rope to pull themselves up El Capitan's face, sometimes called "jugging."

In the blog, Evans accuses Baker and his wife of exploiting their son for publicity and exposing the boy to the dangers of El Capitan before he is ready for the actual climb.

"What is the hurry that justifies doing this now, instead of when he is not a small child as he is now?" he wrote. "I will tell you what. ... A supposed 'World Record.'"

Evans said Baker and his son were "waiting for the essential ropes to be fixed for them," while the two guide climbers ahead of them "huff and puff."

"This has been a sore point for us in the climbing community for years," he told The Times, adding that Baker and others falsely claim to have climbed El Capitan for money or fame.

"They try to grab a reputation as if they're great climbers, and they're not even climbers in the most part," he said. "There's a big difference between going up a rope and the vast experience about how to place gear, how to read the rock, how to carry your bag."

He said claims such as Baker's minimize the feats of accomplished climbers who have trained for years to ascend El Capitan.

"We've had friends who died up there," he said.

Baker wrote about his plans to climb El Capitan with his son on Facebook on Sept. 26, saying the 8-year-old had been wanting to make the daunting climb for two years.

"Together we will spend at least four days and three nights living on the wall," he wrote. "This will be a historic achievement for an 8-year-old."

Other questions about the project were also raised, including how donations was being used. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Baker, who on his personal website refers to himself as a life coach, filmmaker and entrepreneur, repeatedly said in news interviews that the money would be used to help foster children, and that America's Kids Belong, a nonprofit adoption agency in Colorado, had confirmed it had been in contact with Baker and expected the donation.