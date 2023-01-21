5. My mom, dad and brother all share birthdays with U.S. presidents. I do not, which as a kid I took as a sign that I would definitely be elected president.

4. I was named after County Kerry in Ireland. Which is sweet except that our people are from County Monaghan.

3. This is not the nose I was born with. I have broken mine multiple times.

2. In high school, my friend, Shelly, and I crashed a full-on security-guarded wedding attended by the members of Guns n’ Roses. We ate cake, drank coffee and signed the guest book.

1. I once ate an entire ice cream pie in one sitting. Then I had to make a replacement pie so my mom wouldn’t find out.

This tale, like all truly cringeworthy stories, begins in middle school.

Or junior high, as it was called back in my day at Santa Rosa Junior High.

I was in the ninth grade and was in student government (the class during which kids organized rallies, dances. etc.).

In this year, there was an (admirable) push from the administration to try mixing up the enrollment in the class with the hope of diversifying the students who put on these events.

They proposed to, at the halfway point in the year, swap out the kids in the student government class for the kids in the journalism class.

As an adult with some decades under my belt, this makes perfect sense.

As an entitled 14-year-old, I was royally ticked off.

In fact, I protested vociferously. I wrote a letter to the administration that said something akin to, “I was elected to make the news, not write about those who do.”

Oh my, to have that kind of (totally misplaced) confidence again.

The administration pulled back on their plans (at least for that year) and I went back to organizing inane rallies and didn’t return to any form of journalism until my third year as an English major at Cal.

I retell this story not just to prove I was a horrific teenager, but also to show that I didn’t always see the light and all the power that good, thoughtful journalism offers.

That came to me later, when tried writing for my college newspaper, The Daily Californian.

I was not a staffer (I never even picked up my per-story checks), but I was called in when staffing was light to cover (surprise!) protests around Berkeley and to write the occasional profile.

I was mostly worried my teammates on the Cal women’s soccer team would see my byline and mock me and my writing. All that ninth-grade bravado? Gone.

When I graduated from Cal with a degree in English, I recall having seven published stories to my name and very little real idea of what I wanted to do with my life.

And let’s be clear, when I say seven stories, I don’t mean seven of my best stories, I mean seven stories. Total.

With those, I applied to every newspaper in the Northern California. In 1995, there were a surprisingly large number.

The response to my sterling credentials? Crickets.

Until I got a call from Don Wegars, the editor at The St. Helena Star, a weekly in our neighboring county to the east.

He did not have a job opening at the time, but he invited me for coffee. I was absolutely positive I had bombed this “interview” if that’s what it was.

But a few weeks later, Wegars called and offered me the job of features editor.

Come again?

I had seven clips, which equates to exactly no experience.

And now I’d be editing a section, writing features, and doing all the other wacky jobs that working on a weekly newspaper entails.

It was magical.

I learned the business, but more important, I learned I loved this work.

I covered the wine industry and local plays in the same week. I covered fires and flower sales. I covered the planning commission.

In one such meeting, a planning commissioner likened the rendering of a proposed new home, one in which the garage door faced the street, as looking like “an assh**le.”

I wrote it up.

When Wegars, a guy who had spent his pre- “retirement” professional life at the San Francisco Chronicle and The Examiner, read it, he looked over at me.

Wegars: “Did she say that?”

Me: “Twice.”

The story ran just as she had said it.

At the next meeting I recall said commissioner took a fair amount of time ripping me a new one of the word she had become infamous for using.

On another afternoon at that job, I was on the phone with a guy who was trying to bully me; trying to yell me out of doing a story.

I steeled my voice to give off a confidence that I didn't entirely possess.

I remember hanging up the phone, a bit shaken, and seeing Wegars turn and say “That's why you are going to be a good reporter,” before turning back to his work.

I have been trying for the last 30 years to live up to that compliment.

When I left The Star, I moved to London. I came home with a master’s degree in journalism and 20 pounds of beer weight.

When I moved back, I had a job interview at a daily newspaper in New Mexico. They sent a good-looking photographer to pick me up at the airport. I told my friends it was a cheap ploy to get me to take the job.

I took the job.

Six years later, that good-looking photographer and I got married.

After leaving New Mexico, we lived in Louisiana for three years before finally both landing gigs where I have always dreamed of being: The Press Democrat.

That’s not hyperbole.

This is a wonderful newspaper. And Sonoma County is an amazing place to call home.

Since starting here in 2003, I have been honored to work with some of the most determined, diligent, industrious and hard working people I have ever known.

Plus, they are fun and inspiring, and when they laugh at me I don’t often mind.

In nearly a quarter century here I have covered state politics and transportation, education and high school sports.

I have been inside the Golden Gate Bridge and the Sonoma County jail.

I have covered people being born and I have chronicled people dying.

And over the years, I’ve written about all the wacky, heartwarming, heartbreaking, and sometimes mundane, parts of life in between.

I’m here for all of it.

These days, in my local column, I write about you; I write about us.

It’s an awesome job, at an awesome paper, in the best place on earth.

I’m thankful every day.

P.S. I’m sorry to Mrs. O and the late Mr. Panas for writing that misguided letter back in 1987. I’ve been embarrassed ever since.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.