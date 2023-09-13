An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration agreed unanimously Tuesday that a common decongestant ingredient used in many over-the-counter cold medicines is ineffective.

The panel’s vote tees up a likely decision by the agency on whether to essentially ban the ingredient, phenylephrine, which would result in pulling hundreds of products containing it from store shelves.

If the FDA ordered their removal, a trade group warned that numerous popular products — including Tylenol, Mucinex and Benadryl cold and flu remedies — might become unavailable as companies race to reformulate them.

Agency officials generally follow the recommendations of the advisory panels, though not always, and it could take some months before a final decision is made. And the findings could be contested, prolonging any move toward product substitutions or removing certain stock at stores.

In the meantime, experts advised consumers not to panic or toss out all the drugs in their medicine cabinet. Even though the agency’s advisers have decided phenylephrine doesn’t work to relieve nasal congestion when taken orally, it is not dangerous, and the products do contain other ingredients that will work to ease cold symptoms.

The panel’s vote followed its review on Monday and Tuesday of several existing studies, with the advisers largely concluding that the research settled the question that the ingredient was useless and no better than a placebo.

Several advisers noted that patients taking the drug were merely delaying their journey to a useful remedy.

“If you have a stuffy nose and you take this medicine, you will still have a stuffy nose,” said Dr. Leslie Hendeles, a pharmacist from the University of Florida in Gainesville who, along with colleagues, first petitioned the FDA in 2007 to remove the drug from the market.

If the agency decides the decongestant should be eliminated from products, it could significantly disrupt the market for the makers of cold medicines.

What’s more: It could possibly renew widespread use of an alternative, pseudoephedrine, which was placed behind store counters or in locked cabinets because it was often used in illicit meth labs.