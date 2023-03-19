A deep dive into the Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The organization offered support in the wake of Santa Rosa’s school stabbing, and here’s what we found out about the group|
MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2023, 4:45PM

The tragic March 1 stabbing at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School drew in-depth and widespread news coverage.

Among the many articles, a few, including from the Press Democrat and KRON 4, highlighted a national nonprofit organization, The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, that was offering support to students, staff and parents and launching an independent investigation into the incident.

In the wake of campus shootings or threats or student suicide around the country over the past few months, local news outlets have similarly featured the foundation. Many of the stories include links to the organization’s website or a phone number for its 24/7 crisis intervention hotline, but they’re short on details about the group's qualifications to handle such complex tasks on a very sensitive subject.

With that in mind, I took a closer look at the organization, and this is what I found.

According to its website, The Uvalde Foundation for Kids aims to end school violence “across the nation” through a wide array of no-cost programs and services.

Among its offerings: volunteer school patrol teams, student anti-violence training, a performing arts program, an anti-bullying program, a motivational speaker network, school safety training, an internet watchdog group, scholarships, emergency aid grants and awards and the 24/7 peer support and crisis intervention hotline.

It’s an admirable though ambitious undertaking for any organization, let alone one that was officially created less than a year ago.

The founder, Daniel “Bodhi” Chapin, was inspired to create the organization after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. After the tragedy, the Temple, Texas-based Chapin organized walks to raise awareness about school violence, a campaign that led him to establish the foundation.

When I spoke to Chapin, he told me he was flying out to Santa Rosa to meet with some parents in the community. The organization’s investigation would be based on interviews and police reports and would include a six-month history and a six-month improvement plan that would be presented to the school board, he said.

“Our organization is focused on the long-term,” Chapin said. “We want to be solutions-based so the students can feel safe, and they deserve that.”

Vanessa Wedderburn, public information officer for Santa Rosa City Schools, said the school received an email from the organization but does not plan to respond, citing an article that cast some doubts on the group.

Originally from California, Chapin said he’s worked with at-risk youth in various capacities since 1992. He has an eclectic and eccentric background, as an educator, community organizer, Christian gospel singer, and the founder of a now-closed performing arts school.

The foundation website, too, has some eccentricities, with its odd image choices and capitalization. Some of the board members listed have little internet presence and many have the same “administrator” email address.

The IRS granted the organization 501(c)(3) status as a public charity as of July. It’s an easy status to achieve, though there are many charitable endeavors that don’t even do that. It’s too soon for the required yearly transparency filings to be posted.

The foundation is also properly registered with the Texas Secretary of State. There is one open consumer complaint against it with the Texas Office of the Attorney General, but details aren’t publicly available.

I spoke with a few board members who also help facilitate some of the organization’s programs. Each was invited to join by Chapin and had full-time workloads outside the foundation. They were open and willing to talk, friendly and seemed committed to giving back to their communities.

Still, there appeared to be little formal structure to programs offered; there is no set curriculum or trainings or a means of tracking success.

Michael Stevens, president of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, said that since the organization is still so small and new, collaborations with schools or students are done on a case-by-case basis. Because they’re mostly localized to a few places at this point, programs are manageable to oversee and updates can be accomplished through weekly board briefing calls.

“We’ll obviously have to reevaluate how we run everything as we continue to grow,” Stevens said. “That's definitely something that we've discussed.”

He acknowledged they’d have to pare down to core activities and develop training if they get bigger, but for now, they’re testing out different ideas.

Currently, he said, each initiative is run by a local volunteer with specific expertise and experience, including education, law enforcement and military and counseling. Core volunteers can recruit others.

Stevens himself has a master’s and doctorate in education and is the principal of Sunnybrook Christian Academy in San Antonio, Texas.

All Uvalde Foundation for Kids staff and members are volunteers and all programming is offered for free. Operating expenses since June 2022 have amounted to about $3,800. They’ve raised just under $10,000, and granted $4,840 in aid and awards, Stevens said.

Small financial awards for violence prevention efforts have been announced for a few schools, including a high school in Red Bluff, California, a high school in western Maine and a middle school in eastern Kentucky.

They start at a base of $1,000, with the possibility of additional community fundraising.

Hazard Middle School Principal Kevin Combs told me he was surprised to learn his small Kentucky school tucked in the Appalachian Mountains had been selected for a national award and that he was still learning about the organization and the resources that would be provided to them.

The foundation told him it had to do with a School Resource Officer program they’d implemented.

Stevens explained that the team wanted to channel a donation they received directly back to schools, students and teachers. Award recipients were selected based on community member nominations, he said.

“We anticipate giving out more,” Stevens said. “We're going to continue to give that back as often as we can.”

Still, even with goodwill and professionals involved, coordinating chapters in Los Angeles, San Antonio and Denver and 160 volunteers (according to Chapin), engaging school communities all around the country on the delicate issues involved with violence, mental health and children is a big task that requires careful planning, accountability measures and a slow ramp-up.

The foundation has announced at least eight investigations into schools from Santa Rosa to Denver to Rochester, New York, to Dover, Tennessee, since the start of the year, according to local news reports. These are likely to take at least 12 weeks each, according to Chapin, and will likely be released to school entities rather than the general public.

“Anytime that there's a crisis or a major socioeconomic issue that pops up, it does pull on people's hearts and inspire action,” said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer for watchdog organization, Charity Navigator, who spoke broadly and not specifically about the Uvalde Foundation for Kids.

That applies both to donors and those who might want to take the issue on themselves by forming an organization.

“The nonprofit sector is the safety net of society. It really bridges the gaps where maybe government and other aspects of society fail,” Scally said.

“You do want the nonprofit sector to be innovative and pushing to do more. But as a donor, there's certainly a desire to make sure that that's in the realm of possibility and that when they're making a donation, it's actually going to do what the nonprofit has set out to do.”

It can be challenging when an organization is new, both for donors trying to assess a group’s effectiveness and for charities that haven’t had the time and experience to establish trust.

“One of the things that I might recommend is that if the individual donor has the opportunity to reach out to this organization and ask for information into how they're actually delivering on their mission, and seeing what depth comes back from the organization,” Scally told me.

“Do they have a strategic plan? Do they have strategies for being able to deliver on their mission? Is there good transparency in the leadership and the board of directors? Do they have certain policies in place that are protecting your information and the people’s that they serve?”

Donating to organizations with a proven track record is often the safest bet, but that doesn’t necessarily discount newer and smaller groups trying to make a difference if they have the right answers.

“The proof is in the results, right? Organizations can announce their plans to do something, and it’s encouraging for them to be ambitious and bold and try to solve some of the world's most pressing problems,” Scally said.

“But ultimately, what you want to see is the impact of that. When you're making a donation, it is an investment. Some investments are riskier than others.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

