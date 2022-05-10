‘A different breed’ of law enforcement: Progressive Sonoma County sheriff candidate Carl Tennenbaum promises change

Why he’s running: "The people of Sonoma County have made it clear that they are ready for a more transparent and accountable Sheriff’s Office. It is my vision to create a more inclusive and trustworthy organization that embraces all members of our diverse community.“

Editor’s note: This report is the second in a series of three candidate profiles in the race for Sonoma County sheriff.

Carl Tennenbaum calls himself a “different breed of cat” within law enforcement circles.

As a police sergeant in San Francisco, the city of his birth, Tennenbaum legally changed his last name to its initial — so that his name tag could read “Carl T” in an effort to be more approachable to members of the community he patrolled.

“It was a creative act of defiance, and it shows my tendency and propensity to think outside the box,” Tennenbaum said. “I know it seems extreme or rash, but I’m having fun, and I prevailed.”

Though he has since returned to his given surname, Tennenbaum’s philosophy on policing and public service remains the same: be on a first-name basis with the community.

It’s an approach he brings to his candidacy for Sonoma County sheriff, and has helped him attract much of the local progressive movement.

A member of national oversight advocacy groups and a volunteer with the Measure P campaign in his retirement, Tennenbaum is hoping to return to law enforcement and bring sweeping change with him.

While his platform may echo the recent national movement denouncing police brutality, it faces an obstinate institution.

The outcome of the June 7 election will decide the second contested sheriff’s race in more than a quarter century (the first in 2018), as well as questions about Tennenbaum’s electability as a reformer and an outsider. Still others doubt the former sergeant has the requisite experience to successfully run the largest law enforcement agency in the county.

“Carl Tennenbaum’s lack of experience is substantial and unavoidable,” said Cody Ebert, president of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, the union representing sworn employees of the county Sheriff’s Office. “He only recently moved to Sonoma County ... so a working knowledge of the variety of communities throughout this diverse county and their unique wants and needs is glaringly absent.”

But Tennenbaum argues his career on the streets gives him greater insight into the needs and wants of both the community and other rank-and-file personnel than that of his opponents, Assistant Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram and former sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds.

For his supporters, the Sonoma County transplant represents what the agency needs.

“He’s an outsider, so he’s going to be running at a disadvantage already,” said local civil rights and police brutality attorney Izaak Schwaiger. “But from where I’m sitting, being an outsider is what this office needs to improve.”

A law enforcement history

The son of a Greyhound bus driver and a homemaker, Tennenbaum was born and raised in a working-class neighborhood in the Outer Sunset District of San Francisco.

He started in public safety as a city paramedic. In 1981, he joined the San Francisco Police Department, where his first assignment was a foot beat in the Tenderloin District.

Tennenbaum credits his strong social awareness to, in part, his experiences walking various diverse districts.

Carl Tennenbaum on the issues Police reform and oversight Citing his track record in law enforcement transparency and accountability, Carl Tennenbaum promises to author a mission statement and update policy at the Sheriff’s Office that closely aligns with the provisions of Measure P and the authority of the Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog agency, as well as reflects a “community first” philosophy on issues of use of force, vehicle pursuits and military equipment. He additionally plans to audit jail operations, with a special focus on its mental health caseload. “I want to reduce the fear that too many Sonoma County residents have with the Sheriff’s Office, while reining in the fear that deputies carry as a result of poor training and discipline,” Tennenbaum says. “I've learned that officers and community members benefit from meeting together on a regular basis, creating joint plans, developing mutual respect and trust, and recognizing they have the same goal ― safety.” Hiring and staffing Tennenbaum said one of the biggest problems with staffing is the standard training, “where force is often the first option, when it should be the last.” He hopes to update policies to be more community focused, which he expects will attract candidates “with lived experiences” from communities who have not been represented at the Sheriff’s Office, and who “do not ascribe to a police first, paramilitary ethos.” This will help eliminate a cowboy culture at the department and alleviate low morale among staff, which he believes is in part a result of high-profile cases of excessive or deadly force hounding the office. Homelessness and the opioid crisis Tennenbaum has been visiting homeless encampments in Santa Rosa and delivering food with a local nonprofit for the past year. He said the problem of local homelessness seems to have gotten even worse since he encountered it walking San Francisco’s Tenderloin District at the beginning of his career. “Homelessness is not a crime,” he said. “It’s not meant to be responded to by law enforcement. It is an issue that needs to be addressed by the Board of Supervisors and the residents of Sonoma County.” He pledges to be a partner in expanding existing resources and creating a comprehensive response by developing “first responders who can help direct houseless residents to the appropriate services of Sonoma County.”

“I was just in the heart of the city dealing with some real intractable social issues, drug addiction, alcohol use,” he said. “I was the epitome of a community police officer before that term was ever even dreamed of.”