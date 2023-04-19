‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Do staff shortages threaten Medi-Cal plans for renewing recipients?

In one report after another earlier this year, counties from Los Angeles to Sacramento warned Medi-Cal officials that they don’t have enough trained staff — or simply don’t know whether they do — to process the millions of Californians whose cases come up for renewal starting in June.

For three years now, ever since federal officials declared a public health emergency in March 2020, U.S. law has prohibited Medi-Cal from kicking millions of Californians off its rolls, even if their incomes pushed past eligibility limits.

The end of so-called continuous coverage will come over a rolling 12-month period, based on the last date when a Medi-Cal enrollee’s eligibility was determined. If enrollees don’t submit the proper documentation by time their eligibility month ends, they will lose their benefits.

State officials estimate that 2 million to 3 million Medi-Cal enrollees could lose coverage because counties can’t manage the volume of cases or they don’t have the right addresses for enrollees or they can’t get critical information in time.

Through a public records request, consumer advocate David Kane and his co-workers at the Western Center on Law and Poverty discovered just how woefully unprepared counties are for this undertaking. In reports to the California Department of Health Care Services, county welfare directors around the state cited challenges such as staff shortages, an unseasoned workforce, a new computer system and budget constraints.

Placer County officials, for instance, said in their assessment that “low staffing, inexperienced new staff, new state system and budget” were impediments they faced to preparedness, adding “Staff in general will be slow at processing renewals that have been rolling forward since beginning of the (public health emergency). Large caseloads.”

Fresno County reported: “Identified county doesn’t have sufficiently trained/experienced case managers to process renewals.”

Sacramento County officials stated: “Current staffing levels assigned to continuous case maintenance may not be adequate. Staff hired after 03/2020 may need additional ongoing support as they become familiarized with the renewal process.”

In Los Angeles County, officials said: “Anticipate needing additional staff. New eligibility staff may be slower at case processing. therefore this needs to be accounted for.”

Stanislaus County wrote that it “is experiencing low staffing levels, this will impact processing of renewals, follow up reviews, and restorations.”

“None of this works if county Medi-Cal offices don’t have what they need in terms of basic resources and people in their offices to help people renew their Medi-Cal because they are the ones who determine whether somebody qualifies or should be terminated,” Kane said. ”Today, with the historic level of record-high Medi-Cal enrollment, that already would be a challenge to counties and their offices, but it’s even worse. Counties have said they are understaffed and are constantly trying to fill vacancies. We’re really concerned that under these difficult circumstances, we’re not ready.”

Yingjia Huang, an assistant deputy director with DHCS, said that she and her peers have taken pre-emptive steps to reduce the volume of cases requiring county staff attention and have been providing technical training sessions, recording them to allow replay. And, she said, the department has $146 million appropriated to help counties with the cost of hiring personnel.

Cathy Senderling-McDonald, executive director of the County Welfare Directors Association, said that “counties have really been planning for the unwinding since the continuous coverage requirements went into effect in March 2020” but that they have been facing the same challenges recruiting staff as other employers in a tight labor market. For every two job openings in February 2023, there were 1.2 people looking for work, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Consumer advocates fear widespread bottlenecks. Amy Collier Carroll an executive at Golden Valley Health Centers, which offers care to Medi-Cal enrollees across the Central Valley, said: “Everyone is sort of biting their nails. This whole unwinding process, as they’re calling it, is really going to be a doozy for a lot of people.”

Medi-Cal by the numbers

Medi-Cal covers health care expenses for more than 15.5 million Californians, a third of state residents. That’s up from 12.5 million in March 2020. The number includes senior citizens who have used up the lifetime limits for skilled nursing care and hospital stays through Medicare, children with complex medical conditions and many residents whose disabilities or illnesses prevent them from working.