12 Healdsburg District Hospital employees test positive for the coronavirus; no patients infected

Twelve Healdsburg District Hospital employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the testing of nearly all of the 300 workers.

Each of the infected workers contracted the virus outside work in the community, Gina Fabiano, a hospital spokeswoman, said Tuesday.

The initial infections were discovered by the hospital through its own public health screening such as temperature checks.

After COVID-19 tests confirmed the virus, the employees immediately were sent home to quarantine, hospital officials said.

No patients have been infected, and none are being testing as a result of the staff infections.

The dozen employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Oct. 10 and work in several different departments. The cases among staff have not forced the cancellation of any patient appointments, Fabiano said. However, workers in smaller departments might have trouble covering a shift left open due to an infected employee isolating, she said.

Hospital officials said they are working with Sonoma County and state public health agencies to address the coronavirus cases and to ensure the health and safety of other employees and the surrounding community.

The hospital has implemented a weekly schedule for ongoing COVID-19 testing, as recommended by the county health officer.

Jim Schuessler, the hospital’s chief executive, said the coronavirus infections among employees are a reminder the county is experiencing a high infection rate and extra precautions must be taken.

The Healdsburg hospital remains an “extremely safe environment” for staff and patients during the pandemic, he said.

"However, we cannot control the actions of individuals once they leave our facilities, placing the burden of responsibility squarely on the shoulders of each individual to ensure their own protection,” Schuessler said.

Hospital officials said their strict screening procedures, in accordance with county and state rules, continue to ensure all workers are screened before and after their shifts.

Fabiano said county public health officials have conducted contract tracing on the employees who have thus far tested positive. That means officials are determining who the workers were in close contact with and could have exposed to COVID-19.

