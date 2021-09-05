A drought-stricken summer and a DNA test surprise: Top Sonoma County news stories you need to read this weekend

Hello, Press Democrat readers! I’m Marie McCain, one of the Press Democrat’s local news editors and we’d like to say thanks for choosing us as your source for local news in the North Bay.

If you’re out and about this Labor Day weekend listening to some music at BottleRock, enjoying the great weather or spending time with family or friends and haven’t had time to catch up on the news, no worries at all.

We’ve compiled a list of several of this weekend’s top news stories you need to read.

George Hudson holds a photograph of his father, Charles Hudson, a sailor on the USS Oklahoma that died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Charles Hudson's body was never identified until recently. George Hudson and his wife, Leslie, will attend a reburial ceremony with honors for Charles Hudson at the National Cemetery of the Pacific on Oahu on Sept. 10, 2021. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Windsor man’s DNA test helps ID the remains of his father, who died in Pearl Harbor attack: The surprise came a few months after George Hudson got the results of his DNA test. First was a phone call from a Navy representative bearing a single question: Was George the son of Charles Hudson?

What came next would be an elaborate dance with a stunning outcome. Nearly 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the government had, for the first time, identified the remains of Charles Hudson, USN Water Tender 1st Class, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma.

Single family homes under construction along Kassandra Place, at Kingwood Road, in Rohnert Park on Thursday, September 2, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

State bills could spur construction and ease housing shortage in North Bay, developers and advocates say: California lawmakers have advanced two controversial bills aimed at making it easier to build modest single-family homes, duplexes and downsized apartment buildings throughout the state.

If signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the new bills — the latest piecemeal housing legislation following a series of failed attempts to pass more sweeping measures — could roll back some local control over city and county zoning ordinances in the state.

Vineyard Creek Apartments, July 16, 2021 at the intersection of Highway 101 and Airport Blvd. in Santa Rosa . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Former Gallaher employees at Santa Rosa apartment complex say they were pushed to take part in housing fraud schemes: Two former employees at an apartment complex owned and run by Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher’s companies say they were directed to participate in fraud alleged in a June 2019 whistleblower lawsuit that recently settled for $500,000.

They also state they were never contacted by any of the three government agencies — county and state — that investigated the case, which was settled last month.

Indian Island and Cache Creek, Clear Lake's water line has receded hundreds of feet on this shallow end of the lake, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

As drought-parched summer vanishes in a shroud of wildfire smoke, so does peace of mind: With lakes and rivers shrinking and parched forests breeding wildfires on an unprecedented scale around California, opportunities to explore, experience and return to nature have continued ton arrow.

Camping trips have been canceled, boating scaled back and fishing put on hold. And there’s a sense of déjà vu, as each year’s fire season becomes more extreme. Anxiety mounts as air quality declines and people catch shower water in buckets and let lawns grow brown at home.

The Grand Canyon of the Eel is an important acquisition in the protection of the National Wild and Scenic Eel River and the establishment of the Great Redwood Trail. (THE WILDLANDS CONSERVANCY)

North Coast lawmakers gearing up to battle coal export proposal tied to Humboldt: North Coast lawmakers and environmental groups are bracing for a battle to block a secretive plan to restore an abandoned stretch of North Coast railroad for high-volume coal shipments from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana to Humboldt Bay for overseas export.

A plan state Sen. Mike McGuire is calling the “toxic coal train” would allow transport of coal shipped through Utah and Nevada, west through Sacramento and Vallejo and through the North Bay along the SMART train tracks and beyond to the port at Eureka.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.