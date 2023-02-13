A Duggar revisits her religious upbringing

When Jinger Duggar Vuolo was about 14, her family piled into the family bus to drive to Texas from their home in Arkansas. They were headed to a conference for home-schooling parents and their children, an annual event that was one of the highlights of her year — and the rare place where very large families like her own felt normal.

The trip was filmed for an episode of the reality television show that made Vuolo, her parents and her many siblings famous: “17 Kids and Counting,” which became 18, then 19. On camera, her father, Jim Bob, extolled the group that put on the conference as character-building and “one of the best things we’ve done for our family.” As the credits rolled, the children performed a song onstage about the saving blood of Jesus, warbling, “Why should I not be put in hell to suffer for all time?”

More than a decade later, almost everything about that episode of television has taken on a darker shade. The conference’s influential founder, Bill Gothard, has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by dozens of women and ousted from the organizations he led. Vuolo’s older brother Josh Duggar is in prison for downloading images and videos of child sexual abuse in a case that made headlines across the country. Jim Bob lost a primary for the Arkansas state Senate in 2021; the Duggars are no longer on television.

Vuolo, the sixth-oldest Duggar child, is now a 29-year-old married mother of two, living 1,500 miles from her hometown. As a child, she was a symbol of sweetness and obedience to the many conservative Christians who admired her family.

Now she is using her fame to denounce many aspects of that upbringing and promote a different vision of Christianity she describes as defined by grace, not rules. In a recent interview and a new memoir, “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear,” she recounted a childhood defined by cycles of anxiety, exhaustion and guilt.

For all the Duggars’ exposure, Vuolo’s account is by far the most intimate, critical look at the inner workings of a family beloved by conservative Christians as a supersize example of wholesome family values.

The family often attended an Independent Fundamental Baptist church, part of an insular patriarchal tradition that espouses strict views of modesty, authority and what they see as a literal reading of the Bible. The Duggars taught their children that “immodest” clothes were “defrauding,” for example, because they stir up sexual desires that cannot be properly fulfilled.

Even after the image began to crumble, the family has maintained a largely united front. No other siblings have spoken as critically about the family’s theology and values as Vuolo. With an online following that includes 1.4 million followers on Instagram, her declaration of independence is being closely watched as a high-profile example of reexamining one’s own religious upbringing.

In grappling critically with the strict religious teachings of her childhood, Vuolo is taking part in a version of “deconstruction,” though she distances herself from the specific term. It’s an exercise that has accelerated in the last five years among young adults raised in conservative Christian homes but remains controversial among many in the faith.

“I was just so crippled with fear, and I didn’t know why,” Vuolo recalled in an interview. She described herself as a “serious rule-follower” who took to heart her family’s admonitions to dress in long skirts, avoid rock music and date only under parental supervision. In Vuolo's world, it was never a question that she would bypass college, marry a man approved by her parents and devote her life to parenting and home-schooling.

With a label borrowed from academic literary theorists, deconstruction has a broad range of definitions and outcomes, from understanding more about a faith once accepted uncritically to full abandonment of religious belief. Today, there are deconstruction coaches, deconstruction seminars, deconstruction podcasts and deconstruction songs. The topic made the cover of Christianity Today magazine last year, with the headline “Wait, You’re Not Deconstructing?” In other words, everyone’s doing it.

“For a person to go through deconstruction, it often involves being rejected by your family and losing your entire social network,” said Brian McLaren, a writer and former pastor who helped popularize the term in evangelical circles in the early 2000s. “Deconstruction is not just a theological matter. It ends up being a social matter, and the stress of that social pressure puts incredible psychological pressure on you.”