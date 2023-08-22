Mr. Delicious (as the gentleman preferred to be called) was busy assembling hundreds of small bamboo plates loaded with lechón a lo Boricua, a Puerto Rican dish of whole pig that is roasted for hours over hot coals for rich, crackly skin, and tender, juicy meat.

He’d arrived just after dawn Sunday morning to prepare for the annual Heritage Fire by Cochon555 event in Napa Valley, where two dozen chefs from around the country gather in various cities to perform whole animal cookery over live fires.

The annual gatherings take place in 14 cities around the U.S., featuring heritage breed livestock and heirloom produce. Chefs compete to wine "Best Bite of the Day."

Next to Mr. Delicious, chef Edwin Robles spooned up heaps of arroz con granules — the national Puerto Rican dish of rice cooked with pigeon peas, pork and sofrito — and ensalada de coditos — creamy macaroni salad studded with ham and peppers.

Behind them, Bar Unicorn (as he prefers to be called) was portioning dessert for the meal, nearly 1,000 plates of a creamy cheesecake concoction fancied up with mascarpone, graham cracker crumble, and slabs of sweet caramelized pineapple and guava.

The tasting festival on the lawn at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena wouldn’t open to the public until 4 p.m. that afternoon. But the three men, like all the culinary talent at this salute to flaming heritage and heirloom foods, needed time to set up their grills, roasters, smokers, planchas and sometimes oddball homemade fire-fed contraptions.

Working in charcoal- and wood-perfumed rows alongside the vineyards, the mad masters crafted delectable bites ranging from grilled Wagyu meatballs in tonkatsu-style Bulldog sauce, togarashi, peanuts and lime, to wonderfully fatty Iberco pork belly drizzled in quince vinaigrette atop caky apple tarte Tatin, then crowned with a surprise bite of blood sausage.

For the Robles crew, the day was great fun, but also an opportunity to introduce people to their upcoming fine dining restaurant and craft cocktail lounge, The Warren, slated to open in October inside Napa’s Andaz Hotel.

Its theme, Bar Unicorn explained, will be elegant Puerto Rican-global cuisine with touches like handmade masa and pastas, and dishes like Sonoma duck breast with guajillo molé and fried plantains.

Plus, of course, that savory lechón a lo Boricua, which one guest was overheard saying, “Oh, this so reminds me of home,” before giving Mr. Delicious a bear hug.

Don’t forget the cocktails, Mr. Unicorn added, as a guest grabbed a napkin to mop up pork juices gilding her chin. His real name, he admitted, was Joe Cleveland, and he is the Warren’s bar director.

For the guests who shelled out $125 (or $175 for VIPs), it was a delicious time to dig into elaborate nose-to-tail nibbles, international wines poured by sommeliers, such as Jared Hopper from Farmhouse Inn of Forestville, and learn some facts about meat.

The Filipino “sisig” smoked up by San Jose-based pop-up Mac BBQ, for example, was Australian Wagyu rib-eye, said Pitmaster John Valenton. For its Southeast Asian spark, the meat was glazed in a tangy mix of palm vinegar, soy sauce, onions, garlic and jalapeno.

For people wanting chest-thumping, carnivore-quality adventure, meanwhile, The Bearded Axe, a Viking ship-style trailer setup out of Placerville, invited folks to try their hand at real-live ax throwing at wooden targets.

No one was harmed during the testosterone-fueled tournaments.

And at least a few guests discovered that with a whole animal fest like this, it pays to cozy up to the chefs to get the secret stuff. Chef Mark Dommen of San Francisco’s One Market Restaurant was serving silky slabs of wood fire-grilled wild striped sea bass, draped over ember roasted sweet corn and glistening with chunky tomato sauce vierge.

The fish carcass lay filleted on a cutting board, its intact head proudly pointing to the heavens.

“Who gets the cheeks?” asked a guest, hopefully. A quick flick of the chef’s knife, and a prize piece landed on her plate.