‘A feeling of relief’ for Santa Rosa woman after dog that killed hers is put down

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 20, 2021, 11:58AM
Adam Abel, assistant city attorney for the city of Santa Rosa, has pursued dozens of vicious dog cases in his career. But an ongoing case from an attack in February of this year has stood out from the rest.

“This is my 31st year practicing law, and I live in the courtroom,” Abel said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

He was referring to a case involving Baby Ruth, the beloved Maltese mix of Santa Rosa resident Susan Standen. Baby Ruth was killed in an unprovoked, highly public attack by another dog in February.

That dog was a pit bull mix named Hennesey, and her owner Anthony Baca of Santa Rosa fled the scene after separating the two dogs in the attack on Feb. 20, according to Standen and witnesses.

Baca has denied being present and says county animal services, the court, Standen and witnesses misidentified his dog as the perpetrator.

Now, eight months since the attack, two Sonoma County Superior Court judges have agreed with Abel’s arguments that Baca was the driver of the vehicle the left the scene, and that Hennesey was the dog that killed Baby Ruth in an unprovoked attack that warranted a “vicious” dog designation.

Hennesey, seized by Sonoma County Animal Services in April as the case moved toward trial, was put down on Sept. 28.

Even so, Baca has continued to argue against the rulings and last month managed to force an appellate case, after filing a last-minute request on Sept. 27 that the court stay the order to destroy his dog.

Abel said he had given Baca notification on Sept. 24 that the euthanasia was scheduled for the following week, and he continued to check his email and the court docket for any response from Hennesey’s owner. But Abel didn’t receive a copy of Baca’s filing until four hours after Hennesey was put down, because Baca did not serve a copy on the city, he said.

A court clerk emailed Abel the filing, signed by Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste, at around 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Hennesey had been put down around 1 p.m.

The order to stay the vicious designation came too late to halt the killing. But the process continues to play out in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Baca did not respond to two emailed requests for comment from The Press Democrat.

But in his response brief filed Tuesday, Baca argued, as he had in the courtroom, that the city had not presented sufficient evidence linking his dog to the attack. He accused Abel of misconduct, though he did not specify what misconduct Abel committed, and requested an investigation into Abel’s actions in the original case.

Abel denies the accusation of misconduct and countered that the state law dealing with vicious dogs doesn’t allow for any appeal at this point. Appeals also must deal with some legal error that unfolded in the courtroom, Abel said, and that’s not been the basis of Baca’s argument so far.

Hennesey was already put down, so the original relief Baca sought is no longer available. In his latest brief, he asked for her remains and a copy of her files from Sonoma County Animal Services, as well as “maximum compensation from all parties involved,” including the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Santa Rosa and animal services.

Standen, after retelling her traumatic story in a witness statement to animal control, in interviews and in both trials, said it made her sad that Hennesey also was killed.

“I feel sad because it wasn’t the dog’s fault per se,” she said. “The dog was a loaded weapon that was not handled carefully.

Susan Standen's dog Baby Ruth was killed in an attack by another dog Feb. 20. (Susan Standen)
“It was never my intention to make (Baca) feel the loss that I feel of my dog,” she continued. “If there had been another way for the two of us to resolve it, I would have gone that way, as you know. But I do have a feeling of relief that this is not going to happen again to someone else.”

Standen and Abel learned during the course of the trial that Hennesey had previously killed another dog in an unprovoked attack in December 2019.

After the civil matter concludes, Abel said he plans to forward information to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, as he believes Baca repeatedly perjured himself while attempting to refute accusations that his dog had killed Baby Ruth.

“I am angry at this point the amount of city and county resources that have been spent on this case,” Abel said. “It’s appalling.”

In both trials, Baca tried to distance himself, his vehicle and his dog from the scene of the attack, accusing witnesses of changing their stories and county animal control officers of being biased against him.

A witness to the attack snapped photos of the red Jeep from which the attacking dog leaped; animal control officers who traced the license plate the following day found a vehicle of the same color, make and model at Baca’s residence.

A witness to the dog attack that killed a Santa Rosa woman's Maltese mix in February snapped a photo of the car driven by the owner of the attacking dog. (Susan Standen)
In court, Baca said his car had not been driveable since November 2020, and his front license plate had been stolen in January. Another driver must have secured Baca’s stolen plate to his own red Jeep, Baca argued, and that was the driver involved in the attack.

He later received new plates from the DMV.

Anthony Baca, of Santa Rosa, reacts to a July 21, 2021 ruling by a superior court judge that his dog, Hennesey, would be put to death over her Feb. 20 killing of another dog. Baca points out areas on his Jeep that he said did not match photos of the vehicle taken at the scene of the attack. (Kaylee Tornay / The Press Democrat)
Two animal control officers testified that Baca had not mentioned a stolen license plate when they asked him questions about his whereabouts and his dog during their February visit to his home. Abel also called a Windsor police officer as a witness, who had pulled Baca over in his red Jeep in December 2020 — the time frame when Baca claimed his car was non-functional.

Baca also picked at witness statements, including Standen’s, which alternatively described the dog as pale-colored, brown or golden.

His arguments, however, failed to convince both Judge Patrick Broderick, who ruled in favor of the city on July 21, and Judge Aurthur Wick, who did the same after the appeal trial on Sept. 20.

Broderick said some of Baca’s arguments “defied all logic.” Wick in his ruling said at times, his testimony was “simply incredulous.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

Kaylee Tornay

Education, The Press Democrat

Learning is a transformative experience. Beyond that, it’s a right, under the law, for every child in this country. But we also look to local schools to do much more than teach children; they are tasked with feeding them, socializing them and offering skills in leadership and civics. My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.  

