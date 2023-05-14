A festival for all in Petaluma

People with disabilities, their relatives and friends found a joyful and welcoming space at the Petaluma Community Center on Saturday at a music festival designed to truly accommodate everyone. Sonoma County educator Emily Parker founded the event in 2018 after learning there was no festival designed for those with sensory or atypical sensitivities, according to the festival’s website. The festival boasted more than a dozen musical artists, a stilt walker, drum circle and live painter.

