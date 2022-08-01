A foot in the door: first-time home buyers fight to buy a house of their own in the Napa Valley

Jul. 30—Here's some of what it takes to be a successful first-time home buyer in Napa Valley:

* Be willing to pay as much as $81,000 over the asking price of a starter home.

* Offer all cash to buy a house that costs more than $500,000.

* Bid on 20 different homes and be rejected time after time.

* Postpone your wedding so you can spend more time house-hunting.

* Adopt four chickens.

That's exactly what a number of people found themselves doing in their quests to get their foot into the door of the Napa Valley real estate market.

Haziel Perez and his fiancé Erin Wilson were so serious about buying a house they postponed their wedding in order to focus on the search. Both work in the wine industry. Perez, 30, works in sales while Wilson, 29, works in finance.

It began late last year when they saw home prices continuing to rise despite the ongoing pandemic.

"We didn't want to wait any longer," said Perez, though neither knew the journey would take more than six months to conclude.

The couple found one Napa house they wanted to buy. And another. And then another. Over and over the couple made offers to different sellers, "but we were still being outbid every single time," said Perez.

"We did get discouraged a lot of times," he said, adding he wondered if they'd ever get a house.

"Every time we went into a bidding war, we kept losing out. And that was the discouraging part," said Perez. On one house they were outbid by only $2,000 with no opportunity to make a counteroffer. "It's just crazy."

Kelsey and Peter Chenaux found themselves in a similar situation.

The couple, who are pregnant, were living in a condo on Pear Tree Lane in Napa when they realized they'd need more room for both their baby and their dog. Kelsey Chenaux, 37, works in the wine industry and Peter Chenaux, 49, works in the food industry.

After quickly selling their condo, they soon found a house on Seville Court that they wanted to buy. To their dismay, so did six other buyers.

"We felt very dejected," said Kelsey Chenaux. Who knew how "good" the other offers were? Did those offers include more money or "better" loan arrangements?

Chenaux was also seven months pregnant. Would they find a new home in time for the arrival of their baby? They would, but it would be close.

"It wasn't easy," she said. "There were definitely times I was up at night thinking we made a huge mistake by selling our condo before we bought a home."

Karine Vann and Vahe Markosian are also first-time Napa Valley home buyers. Both in their mid-30s; Markosian grew up in the South Bay. Before coming to Napa, they lived in Boston and more recently Vallejo. Vann works as a music teacher and Markosian is an architect working in the modular construction industry.

"We didn't want to rent anymore," Vann said. "We wanted to start paying ourselves" instead of a landlord.

However, they weren't sure if they'd even be able to submit a competitive offer. Everything that came onto the market that was in their price range "got crazy outbid."

"It was really challenging," she said.

Another Napa couple, Adam Padilla and Caroline Helper, had similar experiences. Helper, 34, is a brand manager in the wine industry. Padilla, 38, works in hospitality and marketing. They've lived in Napa for about six years.

"We had been renting forever and we felt the smarter thing to do would to put our money into a mortgage so we'd start building equity," versus paying rent to someone else, said Helper.

Last spring they started looking at home listings.

"We were seeing the housing market going crazy and starting to see prices creep up and up and up," said Helper. "We started to feel like if we didn't make a move, we'd get priced out."

Like others in the market, they also found houses they wanted to buy, but their bids were rejected.

"I was very discouraged," said Padilla. In his eyes, "we're trying to build a life here and be a part of the community ... but Napa is trying to push us out. It felt like we weren't welcome."

Jim Keller, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, described another local family who wanted to buy their first home in Napa Valley.

The family declined to be interviewed by the Napa Valley Register, but Keller shared part of their story. The mother works at a local medical center and the father works two jobs, as a cook and custodian. They have a teenager and one younger child.

They started their search in Napa but branched out into American Canyon, Fairfield and Vallejo.

"I must have showed them 50 homes," over about a year, said Keller. "We made 20 offers. We were accepted on the 19th but it fell through because they were using an FHA loan and the house did not conform to FHA standards."