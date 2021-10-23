Subscribe

A force for good: Jenica Leonard shares both pain and triumph in harrowing cancer diagnosis

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 23, 2021, 4:58PM
Support groups for young cancer survivors

There are a number of local groups meant to support, advocate and connect cancer survivors. Here are two that Jenica Leonard supports:

www.youngsurvival.org (also a private group on Facebook)

Sutter Health offers an online/virtual support group for young women with cancer:

www.sutterhealth.org/classes-events/series/virtualonline-young-womens-cancer-support-group-santa-rosa-4220

Jenica Leonard thought she had time.

The Santa Rosa attorney knew she carried a gene mutation, the same one her mom has, that made her risk for getting both breast and ovarian cancers extraordinarily high. Preemptive removal of her breasts and ovaries were in the cards, but Leonard was young, wanted kids first and she wanted to nurse them.

“My mom’s first diagnosis wasn’t until her 40s,” Leonard said.

Leonard had for years followed a schedule of every-four-month exams from the age of 23 after a genetic test found she carried the BRCA-2 gene mutation, which puts carriers at higher risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and other types of cancers. She was vigilant, always following her scan schedule.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding put on pause her routine exams.

Her first mammogram after she stopped nursing her second son didn’t show any sign of cancer. But a subsequent MRI did. She had invasive lobular carcinoma, a cancer in the breast where milk is made. It forms not typically as a mass, but as a plaque, making it harder to detect.

She was 37.

‘I was upgraded to Stage 3’

It wasn’t a shock that she had cancer. Her family has a vicious history. But she and others were thrown by how young she was when it struck.

“There was no question that when she was done having kids, she was going to have her ovaries taken out and a prophylactic mastectomy,” said Leonard’s mom, Sue Popik, 72, of Redwood City. “Really the first test she had after she was done (breastfeeding), it was discovered she had breast cancer.”

Leonard was told the MRI caught it early. She opted for a full mastectomy. She scheduled the surgical removal of her ovaries.

Leonard, a prosecutor in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, describes that time as one of almost sober inevitability. This is what people in my family do, she said, we deal with cancer.

“There is a lot of cancer-y stuff going on in our family,” Popik said.

Leonard’s 37-year-old sister, Becca Chambers of Redwood City, said a prevailing trait among them all is a dark humor.

“It’s just the only way you can deal with (it),” Chambers, who tested negative for the BRCA-2 gene, said. “You have to be able to laugh about it or it would be consuming.”

In a move that Chambers said entirely fit her sister’s personality, Leonard threw a party on the eve of her surgery.

“She wasn’t sad,” Chambers said. “I think she was scared. I think she was a lot of things that I couldn’t possibly understand, but she was still kind of chipper. She had a party before her surgery. She had boob cupcakes and we shaved her head. There was boob everything, boob tchotchkes galore. … It was almost like a celebration.”

Everyone felt the cancer had been caught early, that the surgery would take care of it.

“It was, ‘It didn’t even show up on a mammogram, it must not be that bad,’” Chambers said.

But it was that bad. Surgeons discovered the cancer had spread.

“I wake up and they tell me that my lymph nodes likely had cancer and I was upgraded to Stage 3,” Leonard said. “Five out of the 18 (nodes) were positive. They took the whole string. It’s like pearls on a necklace.”

Instead of facing recovery from the mastectomy, Leonard was now confronted with surgery recovery, radiation and 22 weeks of chemotherapy.

‘Emotionally, I was ... a wreck’

Leonard lost the hair on her head. She lost her eyebrows and her eyelashes. Think about that. Eyelashes have a job — to keep dirt and grit and grime from getting into your eyes, from making your eyes run constantly with tears.

Leonard’s eyes ran with tears.

She was bloated from the treatment, she gained weight from the steroids, her gastrointestinal system was messed up, and she suffered night sweats from essentially chemical menopause. And she was tired.

She threw herself into volunteering at her older son’s school. She’d spend mornings on campus and afternoons taking a nap. A married mom with two young sons, she was never not tired.

“Emotionally, I was way more of a wreck than anything,” she said.

But to hear her sister and mom tell it, Leonard’s body was up to the challenge of cancer treatments.

She shared all parts of her treatment on social media. She posted pictures. She vented. She celebrated.

“She didn’t really get sick from chemo. Physically, her body handled it really well,” Popik said.

It felt like her daughter had complication after complication, like the goal line was always moved just out of her reach.

It took its toll on Leonard. Her sister saw it.

“Things went from, ‘I’m sharing my journey,’ to, ‘I f---king hate everybody.’ It was a dark place.”

‘She is a force’

Popik knows cancer. Her own mother had it. Popik carries the BRCA-2 gene mutation.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, when she was 43 and Jenica was 13. She was diagnosed again at 2007, not with a recurrence of her first cancer but a new case. In 2015, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

At that time, patients with her diagnosis had a 6% survival rate.

When one of her two daughters was found to carry the gene mutation, Popik felt ill. It was irrational, she said, but she felt guilty.

“I was literally sick to my stomach,” she said.

So Leonard has lived with the specter of cancer her whole life. These surgeries, to remove her breasts and her ovaries? She knew they were coming.

After her first breast cancer surgery, she had a prophylactic oophorectomy — the preemptive removal of her ovaries. But her complications stemmed largely from breast reconstructive surgery.

“I had 12 surgeries in 23 months,” she said.

One boob, no boobs, broken boobs — Leonard has lived through it all.

“You get to a point where you just roll with it,” she said.

And roll she does. Through, over, around.

“She’s very passionate,” Chambers said of her sister. “When she decides to do something, she goes all in on it. She doesn’t let people get in her way, or if they do she makes them get out of her way.”

Mom agreed.

“She is a force,” Popik said of her older daughter.

Cancer has turned everything up a notch.

“She has always been that way. She is just a little bit more of a force than she used to be.”

‘What if they find cancer?’

Leonard is vigilant about her health and self-care, but it’s exhausting. She describes it as living with her head on a swivel, like she’s waiting for the next shoe to drop.

She recently fell and broke a rib and needed an X-ray. She needed another round of X-rays when she was diagnosed and hospitalized with pneumonia.

But that simple procedure, an X-ray to look into what is happening in her body, was unnerving. When cancer runs in your family like it runs in Leonard’s, any peek behind the curtain brings a level of deep unease.

She calls it “scan-xiety.”

“All I’m thinking is, ‘What if they find cancer?’ If I’m going in for something totally unrelated, like, I have a headache, it’s brain cancer. Every single thing that I do has the overlay of, ‘What if it comes back?’”

Leonard is not an irrational person. That is not an irrational fear. Her mother, remember, has dealt with cancer three separate times.

‘We have a bad reaction to the whole pink-washing thing’

Leonard is happy to share her story. It makes sense that it is being told in October, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

But can we call it something else?

“We call it ‘Breast Action Month’ because we are all aware, I’m pretty sure,” Leonard said. “Are there people on this planet that don’t know about breast cancer? I’m just not sure how much more awareness we need.”

Ditto, Popik said.

Pink cereal boxes? Pink ribbons attached to famous people? Pink marketing campaigns? No thanks, unless dollars are going to research and action.

“We have a very bad reaction to the whole pink-washing thing,” Popik said.

Awareness, great. Attention, wonderful. Action, now we’re talking.

And the family backs up their convictions. Leonard, Chambers and Popik are all in key leadership positions in the San Francisco affiliate of the national Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Popik is the chairwoman of the San Francisco group, Chambers is communications chairwoman and Leonard is co-chairwoman for the PurpleStriders fundraising event. The family’s “Sue and Peter’s Striders” were the event’s top fundraisers in 2021.

Chambers called it their cosmic duty after Popik survived the deadly disease that, at the time of her diagnosis, had a 6% survival rate.

“We have terrible cancer genes, but good survivor genes,” Popik said. “Everyone has managed to live through these things that they shouldn’t.”

Do not call her Wonder Woman

And as tough as Leonard is, both she and her mom push back against the tired language of war when talking about cancer.

When people use the words war or battle, it implies winner and losers or fighters and those who give up. That is a disservice to all cancer patients, they said.

“It makes it seem as though if you don’t feel like a fighter or a warrior that you aren’t doing it right,” Popik said. “It makes it seem like you are giving up or giving in or being weak, which is not true.”

Leonard agrees.

“People want to call you ‘Wonder Woman,’” she said. “None of the people that I have talked to have really liked that because then if you die, you have ‘lost the battle.’”

“We kind of reject that warrior mentality because we never lose,” she said. “We get killed by cancer, we get murdered by cancer, our lives get stolen by cancer, but we don’t lose our battle, and that is a really important take-away.”

‘It’s never over’

And returning day to day life after treatment and surgeries has its difficulties too, Leonard said.

There is clearly much to celebrate, but not every day is easy.

Chambers sees the struggle in her sister.

“I feel like she is still going through it,” she said. “I don’t think she is done with her cancer journey even though she is done with the physical part of the treatment.”

Leonard was diagnosed with complex PTSD. She has anxiety and depression. She weighs, multiple times a day, how much to tell people about what is going on, about what she has been through.

“Every conversation is, ‘Do I talk about it or not talk about it? Do I let this person in a little bit or do I throw up all over them about it?’” she said.

People don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do, and that puts the onus on her to make them feel better or at least more comfortable. And of course, she usually uses dark humor.

She’d much rather someone admit they don’t know what to say, than say they are sorry. If they do, she sometimes comes back with “I’m pretty sure it wasn’t your fault.”

Leonard’s social media posts, and her steady flow of information about her own progress, are normalizing something that can feel terribly lonely, Popik said.

“She believes strongly that people need to see the reality of the disease, not just the physical effects it has but the mental and emotional scars,” Popik said.

“I have seen a lot of people comment, people who have talked to me about her, that she really has helped a lot of people in a way and they look up to her for her honesty and authenticity and her willingness to show pain as well as triumph.”

Just as Leonard was unafraid to share herself and tell people her struggles when she was in the throes of treatment, she is unafraid to say she still struggles. Her short hair isn’t the only reminder of what she’s been through.

“When you come back, everyone is like, ‘Oh you are back, you’re better,’” she said. “You can’t see the scars.”

“People think you are quote unquote ‘better,’” she said. “But it’s never over.”

‘We want you to know what it looks like’

Leonard has very purposefully shared her scars, both the ones you can see and the ones you cannot, because they help tell a larger story.

From the start, she has shared pictures and words filled with gritty, tough, difficult, love-filled aspects of what she has gone through. She wanted to chronicle it both for her own edification and, perhaps, to help others.

“I want people to know what cancer does to a young person and it’s different than what it does to an older person,” she said. “We don’t want your pity. We just want you to know what it looks like.”

Somewhere along the line, someone told her that sharing her story is helpful not only for her and her process, but for the person who may need to see an image or read a passage by someone who has been through it.

“You tell your story because it might a road map for someone else,” she said. “That resonates with me.”

She tells her story because she wants to help.

And she tells her story because it helps her heal.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

