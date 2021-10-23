A force for good: Jenica Leonard shares both pain and triumph in harrowing cancer diagnosis

Jenica Leonard thought she had time.

The Santa Rosa attorney knew she carried a gene mutation, the same one her mom has, that made her risk for getting both breast and ovarian cancers extraordinarily high. Preemptive removal of her breasts and ovaries were in the cards, but Leonard was young, wanted kids first and she wanted to nurse them.

“My mom’s first diagnosis wasn’t until her 40s,” Leonard said.

Leonard had for years followed a schedule of every-four-month exams from the age of 23 after a genetic test found she carried the BRCA-2 gene mutation, which puts carriers at higher risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and other types of cancers. She was vigilant, always following her scan schedule.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding put on pause her routine exams.

Her first mammogram after she stopped nursing her second son didn’t show any sign of cancer. But a subsequent MRI did. She had invasive lobular carcinoma, a cancer in the breast where milk is made. It forms not typically as a mass, but as a plaque, making it harder to detect.

She was 37.

‘I was upgraded to Stage 3’

It wasn’t a shock that she had cancer. Her family has a vicious history. But she and others were thrown by how young she was when it struck.

“There was no question that when she was done having kids, she was going to have her ovaries taken out and a prophylactic mastectomy,” said Leonard’s mom, Sue Popik, 72, of Redwood City. “Really the first test she had after she was done (breastfeeding), it was discovered she had breast cancer.”

Leonard was told the MRI caught it early. She opted for a full mastectomy. She scheduled the surgical removal of her ovaries.

Leonard, a prosecutor in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, describes that time as one of almost sober inevitability. This is what people in my family do, she said, we deal with cancer.

“There is a lot of cancer-y stuff going on in our family,” Popik said.

Leonard’s 37-year-old sister, Becca Chambers of Redwood City, said a prevailing trait among them all is a dark humor.

“It’s just the only way you can deal with (it),” Chambers, who tested negative for the BRCA-2 gene, said. “You have to be able to laugh about it or it would be consuming.”

In a move that Chambers said entirely fit her sister’s personality, Leonard threw a party on the eve of her surgery.

“She wasn’t sad,” Chambers said. “I think she was scared. I think she was a lot of things that I couldn’t possibly understand, but she was still kind of chipper. She had a party before her surgery. She had boob cupcakes and we shaved her head. There was boob everything, boob tchotchkes galore. … It was almost like a celebration.”

Everyone felt the cancer had been caught early, that the surgery would take care of it.

“It was, ‘It didn’t even show up on a mammogram, it must not be that bad,’” Chambers said.

But it was that bad. Surgeons discovered the cancer had spread.

“I wake up and they tell me that my lymph nodes likely had cancer and I was upgraded to Stage 3,” Leonard said. “Five out of the 18 (nodes) were positive. They took the whole string. It’s like pearls on a necklace.”

Instead of facing recovery from the mastectomy, Leonard was now confronted with surgery recovery, radiation and 22 weeks of chemotherapy.

‘Emotionally, I was ... a wreck’

Leonard lost the hair on her head. She lost her eyebrows and her eyelashes. Think about that. Eyelashes have a job — to keep dirt and grit and grime from getting into your eyes, from making your eyes run constantly with tears.

Leonard’s eyes ran with tears.

She was bloated from the treatment, she gained weight from the steroids, her gastrointestinal system was messed up, and she suffered night sweats from essentially chemical menopause. And she was tired.

She threw herself into volunteering at her older son’s school. She’d spend mornings on campus and afternoons taking a nap. A married mom with two young sons, she was never not tired.

“Emotionally, I was way more of a wreck than anything,” she said.

But to hear her sister and mom tell it, Leonard’s body was up to the challenge of cancer treatments.

She shared all parts of her treatment on social media. She posted pictures. She vented. She celebrated.

“She didn’t really get sick from chemo. Physically, her body handled it really well,” Popik said.

It felt like her daughter had complication after complication, like the goal line was always moved just out of her reach.

It took its toll on Leonard. Her sister saw it.

“Things went from, ‘I’m sharing my journey,’ to, ‘I f---king hate everybody.’ It was a dark place.”