Santa Rosa Junior College will hold its annual Indigenous Peoples Day gathering Monday to honor Native resilience, history, sovereignty and traditions.

The gathering, which is open to the public and free to attend, will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burbank Outdoor Stage Area on the Santa Rosa campus.

There will be traditional Indigenous dancing, singing, drumming, food, speakers and over 40 tables with information on programs that serve Native students and Native art and vendors.

“There’s something there for everyone” said event organizer Brenda Flyswithhawks, an SRJC psychology professor and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. “It’s gonna be a great day under the oaks again.”

Key speakers will include SRJC President Angélica Garcia, the new Native American Studies Instructor Lori Thomas, who is an enrolled member of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians, and Graton Rancheria Vice-Chair Lorelle Ross, who will speak about the California State University repatriation efforts and the California Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

This year, the event will remember Dennis Barela, a Kashia Pomo singer, dancer, and retired SRJC employee who died Sept. 5.

“We want to honor him for all that he’s done in our community,” said Flyswithhawks. “Anytime Dennis walked into the room, he had a story to share, and he was just a good person.”

Uplifting and highlighting the junior college’s Native students will also be a big part of the event, with speakers including Yana Ross, student president of the Inter-Tribal Student Union, and Shelia Castillo, president of the American Indian Science & Engineering Club.

Alumni will also tell the story of how SRJC’s Indigenous Peoples’ day came to be.

In 2015, the junior college’s Student Government Assembly declared Indigenous Peoples Day to be recognized on what had been Columbus Day. That was the first year students and faculty came together to celebrate the day.

In 2021, President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous Peoples Day.

“That was a first step in correcting some history and putting us in the center of a truth of who we are, where we come from and what we represent,” Flyswithhawks said.

It is a day of resilience, she said.

“We're here. We've always been here. We're here to stay.”

