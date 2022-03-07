Climbing, swinging, sliding returns to hidden gem of playground in Santa Rosa

With community input on the design, a new $300,000 playground boasting the latest in play equipment, opened in late February at Colgan Creek Neighborhood Park in Southeast Santa Rosa. The playground was damaged during a 2016 car accident and was replaced this winter. The playground includes the impressive “Crab Trap” climber, one of only three in Northern California. Also on the 2.7 acre property are the “Net Plex” climbing tower, the “Topsy Turvy” carousel, soul tubes and traditional swings. The park opened on February 24, 2022 after Ross Recreation of Santa Rosa dismantled the old and installed the new equipment. Saturday March 5, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)