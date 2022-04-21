A late-season storm is blanketing the Sierra with snow. Here’s the latest on road conditions

Authorities on Thursday morning were stopping all commercial trucks in both directions on Interstate 80 from Applegate in Placer County to the Nevada state line amid snowy weather conditions in the Sierra Nevada.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans reported commercial trucks were being turned around due to "traction issues" over the summit. Chain controls have been in effect on Interstate 80 throughout the morning.

A strong storm moving through Northern California was expected to peak Thursday, blanketing the mountains with several feet of snow at the highest elevations. The National Weather Service in Sacramento on Thursday morning said heavy snowfall in the mountains was causing hazardous travel conditions, including zero visibility and major travel delays. The Weather Service said driving through the mountains was highly discouraged.

Read about weather conditions in Sonoma County here.

There were some reports of vehicle spinouts on I-80. Caltrans said tire chains were required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires from Baxter in Placer County to the Nevada state line.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee Area Office reported traffic was "slow and go" Thursday morning due to spinouts, traffic collisions and high winds.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 in Nevada City were closed to commercial trucks Wednesday morning due to spinouts, Caltrans reported. The same type of chain controls were in effect on Highway 20 from Washington Road to the I-80 junction; and the same was required on Highway 28 from Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Caltrans also reported chain controls on Highway 89 along the west side of Lake Tahoe. Caltrans advised drivers they should be prepare for "winter travel" through Friday morning in the Sierra Nevada region.

The latest road conditions are available at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee issued a "Backcountry Avalanche Warning" for the central Sierra Nevada mountains from Ebbets Pass north to Yuba Pass, which includes the greater Lake Tahoe area, the National Weather Service in Reno announced Thursday morning. Periods of high avalanche danger may occur Thursday and Friday.