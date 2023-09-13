David Pelaez-Chavez is memorialized on T-shirts worn by family members, Saturday, July 29, 2023, during a vigil at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, marking one-year since he was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

A lawyer’s ideas about policing have sparked controversy. He’s defending Sonoma County in a fatal shooting

ANDREW GRAHAM AND MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 13, 2023, 12:42PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

After a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a visibly exhausted man in a creek bed at the end of a 45-minute foot chase in the remote Knights Valley on July 29, 2022, a wrongful-death lawsuit was quick to follow.

Sonoma County was prepared.

The family of David Peláez-Chavez filed suit in federal court Oct. 31, alleging Deputy Michael Dietrick killed a man who was “in the midst of crisis and a threat to no one.”

Alfredo Pelaez, right, prays with his family, from left, Yaranaxali Pelaez, Aurora Castro and Nayceht Pelaez during a vigil for his brother Davis Pelaez-Chavez Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, marking one year since Pelaez-Chavez was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Alfredo Pelaez, right, prays with his family, from left, Yaranaxali Pelaez, Aurora Castro and Nayceht Pelaez during a vigil for his brother Davis Pelaez-Chavez Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, marking one year since Pelaez-Chavez was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

Seven days earlier, on Oct. 24, County Counsel Robert Pittman signed a $50,000 contract with the law firm of Bruce Praet, a police officer turned attorney. In March of this year, unanimously and without discussion, the board of supervisors awarded Praet a contract of up to $1.5 million.

In hiring Praet to defend the county in the high-profile shooting death, officials turned to a controversial figure in the world of police regulation and reform. Through his work as an attorney and as founding partner of a company called Lexipol, Praet has had an outsize influence on policing not just in Sonoma County or California, but nationwide.

Over the last 20 years, Lexipol, which Praet eventually sold, has crafted policies for police departments across much of the country, reaching 95% of law enforcement agencies in California and one-fifth of those nationwide, according to academic researchers.

“One thing you’re going to see about our policy is that everything is qualified by the buzzwords for the millennium — reasonable, reasonable belief, reasonable, reasonable, reasonable.” Bruce Praet in a 2017 training for officers hosted by Lexipol

Lexipol writes policies designed to limit government liability when police harm or kill people, critics say, a goal that can come at the expense of improving policing practices.

“Unless and until Lexipol changes its approach, the company should be viewed as a barrier to reform,” two University of California Los Angeles law professors wrote in a paper about the company published last year.

To better understand both Praet and Lexipol’s role in California policing practices, particularly around the deadly use of force, The Press Democrat reviewed public records, contracts, academic papers and news accounts and talked to researchers, attorneys and families of people killed by police.

The Press Democrat reached Praet by phone on Aug. 21, and he said he would not discuss the Peláez-Chavez case and was “not interested” in an interview about his career. Subsequent voicemails seeking comment before publication were not returned.

In public statements, Praet appears fervent in his quest to maximize officer discretion and minimize government liability.

“This escalation of force, this continuum of force — by the way if I ever hear any of you using a continuum of force, I will personally choke your ass out,” Praet said in a 2017 online training he conducted for Lexipol.

The use of force continuum he derided is the concept of officers taking a series of escalating actions to resolve a situation.

In the Peláez-Chavez shooting, for example, that may have meant Dietrick waited to use his pistol until his partner in the chase, Deputy Anthony Powers, had deployed his stun gun. The two men discussed that very tactic as they chased Peláez-Chavez over rough ridges and through forests.

At one point, Powers told Dietrick to provide his “lethal cover.” Instead, Dietrick fired three fatal shots at Peláez-Chavez as Powers deployed the less-lethal weapon.

As seen in body camera footage released by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies come across an abandoned ATV on July 29 that was reportedly stolen by David Pelaez-Chavez, according to authorities. (Courtesy)
As seen in body camera footage released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies come across an abandoned ATV on July 29 that was reportedly stolen by David Pelaez-Chavez, according to authorities. (Courtesy)

The sheriff’s office use-of-force policy does not require adherence to a continuum of force. That policy, which could shape the county’s liability in Peláez-Chavez’s death and any potential financial settlement to his family, was created by Lexipol — Praet’s former company.

Locally, Lexipol writes and updates policy manuals for the sheriff’s office and police departments in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.

The company bills itself as a time and money saver for departments that don’t have the staff to track court cases and new legislation and update policies accordingly. Departments that subscribe to Lexipol receive automatic updates to training manuals they can customize.

Screenshot of a Lexipol informational sheet marketing law enforcement policies & updates (accessed on Lexipol's website on Sept. 6, 2023).
Screenshot of a Lexipol informational sheet marketing law enforcement policies & updates (accessed on Lexipol's website on Sept. 6, 2023).

Praet has profited from selling policies to agencies, and also defending those same agencies when officers hurt or kill someone. In his law practice, Praet has worked on federal lawsuits for California cities that are also Lexipol customers, according to a profile of him in the national magazine Esquire.

Praet sold Lexipol to private equity group Riverside Company in 2014, but retained a minority ownership interest and a spot on the board of directors. A different private equity firm, GTCR, owns the company today.

In a statement, Shannon Pieper, Lexipol’s senior director of marketing content, said Praet no longer plays a role in the company’s operations or serves on its board of directors. The company declined to make a representative available for an interview and did not provide specifics on when Praet separated from the company in a statement responding to Press Democrat questions.

The Sonoma County costs of Lexipol

Records requested by The Press Democrat reveal the costs to Sonoma County and local cities of contracts between local law enforcement agencies and Lexipol.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office: The cost of Lexipol’s annual law enforcement policy subscription was $10,146.73 for 2023, according to a December 2022 invoice.

The cost of Lexipol’s annual corrections and custody manuals with daily training bulletins is $37,022.94, according to a 2022 contract with the Sonoma County Sheriff Office.

Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office: The cost of Lexipol’s annual law enforcement policy manual and daily training bulletins with a 50% DA discount was $4,163 plus an additional $9,145 for an implementation support package, according to a July 2019 contract with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Santa Rosa Police Department: The Santa Rosa Police Department has a three-term subscription contract with Lexipol signed in March 2023. The cost of Lexipol’s annual law enforcement policy manual subscriptions is $9,939 for July 2023 through June 2024. For 2024 through 2025, the cost will go up to $10,435.95 and $10,957.75 for 2025 to 2026.

Rohnert Park Police Department: The Rohnert Park Police Department’s subscription contract records with Lexipol going back to 2006. In 2021, the department signed up for a law enforcement wellness app subscription at a cost of $15,000.

Petaluma Police Department: The Petaluma Police Department has been a Lexipol client since 1999. A 2022 invoice listed the annual law enforcement policy manual and daily training bulletin subscription at $14,233 for 2023. The department also paid $5,376.60 for a subscription to Lexipol’s PoliceOne Academy, a library of law enforcement continuing education courses and other online training resources.

The Peláez-Chavez case appears to be Praet’s first as an attorney in Sonoma County, but records obtained under the California Public Records Act indicate North Bay law enforcement agencies have been Lexipol customers for more than a decade in some cases.

Few question the convenience the company’s policies provide departments. But in an era of increased scrutiny of the police, Lexipol aims to give officers as much latitude as possible, critics say.

“Their primary message to subscribers is that (Lexipol) will save them money, and their focus is on having policies that conform with the law, but also give officers maximum discretion,” said Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA professor and public interest law expert who co-authored the 2022 paper on Lexipol and another in 2018.

“The whole idea of having police policies was that officers need limits on their discretion, officers need to be told what they can do and what they can't do, and those kinds of limits are very much in tension or opposition to the perspective of a defense attorney in these cases,” Schwartz told The Press Democrat.

“When you describe that person’s behavior in your police report, they may be mentally ill, but you need to put them in to being consistent with being under the influence.” Bruce Praet in a 2017 training for officers hosted by Lexipol

Lexipol’s spokesperson Pieper stated the company does not put legal liability first. “Reducing liability is not our chief focus but rather a byproduct of compliance to sound policy,” she wrote.

But Praet described the policy’s appeal in franker terms in 2017, during a training webinar for officers hosted by Lexipol.

“One thing you’ll see about Lexipol policy, and I’m going to let you in on a secret — and I hope I don’t get in trouble for letting you in on our secrets — the way we write policy, we take the latest language from the latest cases,” he said.

So, as long as officers stay within the policy, which he described as “artfully written,” they're defensible in court.

“How do you lose with a policy like that?” he said. “One thing you’re going to see about our policy is that everything is qualified by the buzzwords for the millennium — reasonable, reasonable belief, reasonable, reasonable, reasonable.”

In the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy, created by Lexipol, some version of the word “reasonable” appears 80 times over 13 pages.

Excerpt from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy

Deputies shall use only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and totality of the circumstances known to or perceived by the deputy at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose. The reasonableness of force will be judged from the perspective of a reasonable deputy on the scene at the time of the incident. Any evaluation of reasonableness must allow for the fact that deputies are often forced to make split-second decisions about the amount of force that reasonably appears necessary in a particular situation, with limited information and in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving. Given that no policy can realistically predict every possible situation a deputy might encounter, deputies are entrusted to use well-reasoned discretion in determining the appropriate use of force in each incident. Deputies may only use a level of force that they reasonably believe is proportional to the seriousness of the suspected offense or the reasonably perceived level of actual or threatened resistance (Government Code § 7286(b)).

Deputy Robert Dillion, the agency’s spokesperson, said discretion is necessary because the situations deputies face “are dynamic and unpredictable, requiring the option to evaluate and adapt as situations unfold.”

But critics say callous language and brazen advice from Praet in Lexipol training materials makes them question who the company is focused on protecting.

Here’s how Praet described a police killing he defended in court in the same 2017 training: “I did a shooting case where we shot this female who was coming out of the bathroom, dim lighting, coming up from a crouch position with something chrome in her hand,” which the officer mistook for a gun, he said.

“Officer — boom — shoots one round right below the clavicle right through the aorta, takes her out. Second officer goes running into the bathroom, finds her. While she’s bleeding out against the tub, finds a chrome lighter in her hand. Sweet, we’re good.”

At another point in the presentation, in which he trained officers how to write police reports with the potential for a court case in mind, Praet talks about “dealing with the mentally ill,” which he calls “one of the hottest trends in litigation.”

Jana Blunt of Santa Rosa places flowers for David Pelaez-Chavez, Saturday, July 29, 2023, during a vigil at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, marking one year since he was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Jana Blunt of Santa Rosa places flowers for David Pelaez-Chavez, Saturday, July 29, 2023, during a vigil at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, marking one year since he was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

“If we describe somebody as having mental illness, that’s that touchy-feely de-escalation, ‘it’s not their fault. They didn’t ask for this.’ Jurors are sympathetic.”

But, since they’re less sympathetic to drug use, Praet continues, officers should note whether the suspect could be perceived as intoxicated.

“When you describe that person’s behavior in your police report,” he said, “they may be mentally ill, but you need to put them in to being consistent with being under the influence.”

Two years later, in a 2019 online course, Praet counseled officers to clean up victims they’ve injured before photographing them for police reports.

“There’s a simple formula. You all need to commit this to memory. Red turns to green at the time of trial. If there is blood in the photo, you are going to pay money. Clean him up and get him smiling for the picture,” Praet said.

“Get ’em smiling, pointing to their ‘oh-so-painful’ injuries. We use that in court later. It is good stuff.”

In a 2018 webinar titled “Taking the Bite Out of K9 Litigation,” Praet, a former canine officer himself, warned officers against taking souvenirs when their dogs maul suspects.

“Be careful what you say. I don’t expect you to cop to this, but any canine handler will know that when you get that good bite, yeah, you take the official photos, but maybe you keep an extra copy just for your scrapbook or whatever. Those things will literally come back to bite you.”

In other instances, he has advocated that law enforcement agencies have someone authorized to make immediate, cash payments — in amounts of $500 to $2,500 — to someone injured in an incident where the officers are obviously liable. That way, the agency can head off someone’s ability to sue for larger damage payments in court.

A recent investigation by The Los Angeles Times documented how Praet has promoted a highly criticized practice of questioning loved ones after a police shooting before telling them what happened. Investigators use the technique to gather information on the victim that could paint them in a negative light in court.

‘It’s all vague, as vague as possible’

Just over four years ago, DeAnna Sullivan’s life collided with both Bruce Praet and the company he founded.

On Aug. 19, 2019, in Orange County, Sullivan’s son, David, was killed by Buena Park police officers who had pulled the 19-year-old over for expired registration.

An altar at the Los Angeles residence of Deanna Sullivan for her late son, David Sullivan, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after Deanna's son, 19-year-old David, was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
An altar at the Los Angeles residence of Deanna Sullivan for her late son, David Sullivan, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after Deanna's son, 19-year-old David,, was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

In the next two-and-a-half minutes, officers would realize the car was stolen, David would try to escape first by reversing into the patrol car, then hitting a tree and another vehicle before taking off on foot as police unloaded their weapons, shooting him a total of seven times.

There are many moments in that brief encounter that Sullivan asks why police didn’t take a different tack and try to better de-escalate a situation that started calmly with her unarmed son.

But, she said the phrasing in the use-of-force policy for the Buena Park police department, that uses Lexipol language, makes it hard to pin down officers for their missteps.

Deanna Sullivan poses for a photo in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after Deanna's son, 19-year-old David Sullivan, was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
Deanna Sullivan poses for a photo in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after Deanna's son, 19-year-old David Sullivan, was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

In September 2020, the Orange County district attorney declined to press charges, concluding there was "substantial evidence that their actions were reasonable and justified under the circumstances."

During a federal civil lawsuit later that year, Sullivan said the bodycam footage was played over and over in court as jurors tried to determine whether the shooting was reasonable. The case ended in a mistrial.

“They kept wanting to see where in the policy is the absolute,” Sullivan said. “Where is that line? And there is no line because it's all vague, as vague as possible, because that shields them.”

Praet defended the city in the federal Sullivan case. He made a particularly insulting offer early on, Sullivan said, suggesting a memorial plaque or scholarship through the police department in David’s name to make up for the loss of his life.

An altar at the Los Angeles residence of Deanna Sullivan for her late son, David Sullivan, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after Deanna's son David was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
An altar at the Los Angeles residence of Deanna Sullivan for her late son, David Sullivan, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after Deanna's son David was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and goverments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

“There's all these hurdles we have to, as the community, jump over and hoops we have to jump through to say how much our loved one’s life matters. There is no dollar amount that's going to make it right,” Sullivan said.

“They're never going to make a public apology; they're never going to arrest those officers. They're not even going to as much as fire them. … So, the only kind of slight sense or hint of public accountability is through a civil court.”

A new civil lawsuit, this time in state court, is set for trial in January. Praet is again defending the city.

“At every level, it's just an uphill battle,” said Christian Contreras, the attorney representing Sullivan. “I have over 100 civil rights cases, and they’re all tragic. But, the police have their own bill of rights … they have defense lawyers who are former cops and wrote the policies and then tell them how to testify.”

While Lexipol isn’t alone in promoting flexibility and discretion in police policymaking, the company has become dominant in the space, spreading the approach as a baseline for law enforcement across the country.

“Officer discretion is a necessary part of policing, but compliance to sound policy, coupled with proper supervision and disciplinary actions, in turn leads naturally to a reduction in all risks, including the chance a community member may be harmed and the potential civil liability that can result.” Shannon Pieper, Lexipol’s senior director of marketing content

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office began subscribing to the company seven years ago, according to agency spokesperson Rob Dillion, after finding that managing and updating a policy manual on its own was “problematic on several levels.”

“Lexipol provides framework, formatting, ease of use, and consistent and accurate legal updates for our Sheriff's Office policy,” Dillion wrote in an Aug. 25 statement. Sheriff Eddie Engram’s staff said he was not available for an interview with The Press Democrat.

“From the beginning, Sheriff’s Office staff have reviewed and amended proposed policies before adoption, rather than accepting them as blanket policies,” Dillion wrote, “to ensure they appropriately fit the agency's needs, adhere to current law, and anticipate pending legislation.”

Spun off from legal practice

Praet co-founded Lexipol in 2003. The company was a spinoff from his legal practice, which specialized in defending police civil cases and had developed model policies for about 40 law enforcement departments.

Praet started his career in 1973 as an Orange County police officer in various roles from canine handler to SWAT. Along the way, he faced two lawsuits himself, one of which came from the family of a kidnapping suspect he shot.

After about a decade in law enforcement he got a law degree, but he never really left policing. He first worked as an attorney for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, an officer union. He then joined the city of Orange, where he handled police litigation before starting his own firm, Ferguson Praet & Sherman where he still practices and where the concept for Lexipol was born.

Today, the company counts over 10,000 public safety agencies and municipalities in 35 states as customers. It has expanded to provide policies for fire, emergency medical services and other local government departments.

Pieper, from Lexipol, said its policies lead to better policing outcomes and less liability when coupled with appropriate action by the law enforcement agencies that purchase them. But she said the company does not track lawsuits or settlement payments made by its customers.

The company made changes to its use-of-force policy to further emphasize the importance of de-escalation in August 2020, Pieper said. At that time, protests in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd had erupted around the nation, spurring immense political pressure for enhanced police oversight.

In Los Angeles, Deanna Sullivan shows off a tattoo made partially with the ashes of her late son, David Sullivan, with the coordinates of her son's death. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after David was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. Photo taken Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)
In Los Angeles, Deanna Sullivan shows off a tattoo made partially with the ashes of her late son, David Sullivan, with the coordinates of her son's death. The Sullivans previously faced off against attorney Bruce Praet after David was slain by police in Buena Park. The Sullivans describe Praet as a key player in a system designed to protect police and governments from liability, not protect citizens nor hold officers accountable. Photo taken Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo / For The Press Democrat)

Those changes are reflected on a website with information about Lexipol’s use of force guidelines, along with a guide for community members who want to review law enforcement policies, Pieper wrote.

“Officer discretion is a necessary part of policing, but compliance to sound policy, coupled with proper supervision and disciplinary actions, in turn leads naturally to a reduction in all risks,” Pieper wrote, “including the chance a community member may be harmed and the potential civil liability that can result.”

Izaak Schwaiger, a civil rights attorney who has sued the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office numerous times in wrongful death or use-of-force cases, is facing off against Praet in this latest case as representative for the Peláez-Chavez family.

He noted that in many of the cases he has litigated against the sheriff’s office, and won, the department ruled the incidents were within policy. “You’ve got a problem if you’re giving out millions of dollars in these cases that are within policy,” he said.

Since 2018, the department has found deputies to be in violation of its use of force policies six times, according to Dillion. Four of those violations came from deputies working in the jail, while two came from those on patrol. During the same time period, the county paid out nearly $12 million in use-of-force and wrongful death claims.

But Schwaiger said he does not place the blame for deputies missteps on Lexipol policies, and said the company has had some benefits for policing, like more uniform policies across different agencies.

“You have standards that the court tells us we have to adhere to, so having policies that mimic them and adhere to them is not a bad thing,” he said.

The company and Praet haven’t always restricted themselves to adapting to new laws, however. In at least one significant case, they’ve impacted legislation aimed at raising the bar for police use of force in California.

Undermining reforms

On March 18, 2018, two Sacramento Police Department officers fired 20 shots at Stephon Clark in his grandmother’s backyard, striking him eight times and killing him. Clark was unarmed, holding a cellphone officers said they mistook for a gun. Officers left him lying for five minutes before they went to check on him, according to video footage of the event.

A year later, the Sacramento County District Attorney declared the killing lawful.

Mourners comfort each other at the grave sight of police shooting victim, Stephon Clark after his funeral, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Mourners comfort each other at the grave sight of police shooting victim, Stephon Clark after his funeral, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Clark’s death sparked sustained protests in Sacramento and more broadly. And at the nearby statehouse, it fueled lawmakers’ efforts to tighten the state’s standard for when police can use deadly force. But the legislation, AB 931, died in 2018 amid opposition from police associations and also from Lexipol, which used its platform to distribute literature advocating against the bill.

In an April 23, 2018, post on Lexipol’s website that was archived by the ACLU, Praet worried the bill might “result in large (court) verdicts against law enforcement officers and their agencies.”

He worried, too, about the legislation’s impact on rank-and-file police.

“Notwithstanding the huge financial cost in the already most-litigious state in the union,” he wrote, “such second-guessing will destroy officer morale, eliminate qualified applicants and likely increase line-of-duty deaths resulting from hesitation as officers consider what alternatives they might deploy in the face of an impending threat.”

The next year, lawmakers tried again, and this time the Legislature passed an amended version of the law. The bill, AB 392, tightened the standard for when officers could use deadly force to only when an officer reasonably believes the force was “necessary,” as opposed to “objectively reasonable.”

In an Aug. 6, 2019, memo Praet sent from his law firm to clients, including Lexipol subscribers, shortly after the bill’s passage, he took partial credit for a softening of the bill’s final language.

“Lexipol does not lobby elected officials regarding proposed or pending legislation,” Pieper wrote in the company’s statement. “We do, however, occasionally provide timely analysis of proposed legislation.”

Into the ‘machine’

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez has yet to announce whether Dietrick or Powers will face any charges despite having the case in her office for eight months.

Relatives of David Pelaez-Chavez, including Yaranaxali Pelaez and brother Jose Pelaez, second and third from left, attend a rally Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Sonoma County Administration Building in Santa Rosa. The rally was in part to acknowledge those victims of police brutality and misconduct. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Relatives of David Pelaez-Chavez, including Yaranaxali Pelaez and brother Jose Pelaez, second and third from left, attend a rally Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Sonoma County Administration Building in Santa Rosa. The rally was in part to acknowledge those victims of police brutality and misconduct. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

In July, she told The Press Democrat she had brought in an outside use-of-force expert to review the investigation conducted by the Santa Rosa Police Department, in large part because of the changes in state law Praet fought against.

Meanwhile, in federal court, the Peláez-Chavez family has asked for an undetermined amount in damages based on the loss of love, familial association and economic support from David’s death. Peláez-Chavez worked in vineyards and supported his family in Mexico by sending money home, according to the lawsuit.

Sonoma County’s biggest civil rights lawsuit settlements

$1.35 million (2023) — Jason Anglero-Wyrick, 2020 bite by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog and use of force by deputies

$3.8 million (2021) — Family of David Ward, 2019 in-custody death involving two sheriff’s deputies

$3 million (2018) — Family of Andy Lopez, 2013 fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy

$1.9 million (2018) — Estate of Glenn Swindell, 2014 SWAT deployment that ended in Swindell’s suicide

$1.7 million (2018) — 2015 Sonoma County jail inmate mistreatment “yard counseling” case

$1.75 million (2009) — Family of Jeremiah Chass, 2007 shooting involving two deputies

In recent years, large settlement payments in such cases have driven an increase in the cost of insurance for the sheriff’s office.

In September 2020, The Press Democrat reported on a $2.7 million, 46% increase in those premiums. The increase outstripped that of 11 other California counties and followed $6.6 million in damage payments over excessive force or wrongful death claims.

That year, the department paid $5.9 million in liability insurance premiums. For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the premium is $10.8 million, according to Sonoma County Risk Manager Janell Crane. She noted that difficult insurance markets caused significant increases in premiums across departments.

Praet’s $1.5 million contract is standard for firms that defend the county in liability issues, Pittman told The Press Democrat.

“The County maintains a pool of outside counsel firms to handle matters where specialized expertise is necessary or County Counsel lacks capacity to defend the County due to workload,” he wrote.

“Unlike normal competitive procurement processes, the Government Code mandates that such legal services be selected based on expertise and skill.”

With the March vote, the supervisors approved contracts of up to $1.5 million each for three law firms, including Praet’s, that specialize in different areas.

”There’s a question of why is this the person who was chosen to represent us as the county.“ Kelsey Vero, North Bay Organizing Project’s Police Accountability Task Force

Praet was selected by a panel of county employees that included a representative from the sheriff’s department, Pittman wrote. He declined to say who that person was, citing attorney-client privilege and a law that keeps certain government decision-making secret.

By the time the supervisors voted, Praet was already working on the case under his initial $50,000 contract. The unanimous vote to approve Praet’s contract occurred without discussion.

Controversy around Praet and Lexipol is no secret, however, with both the company and its founder the subject of repeated news reports over the years.

The family of David Pelaez Chavez, wear shirts in his memory during a news conference in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff's office in Santa Rosa, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)
The family of David Pelaez Chavez, wear shirts in his memory during a news conference in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office in Santa Rosa, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)

The Press Democrat emailed all five supervisors, providing background on Praet and Lexipol, including the law review papers and past news coverage on Praet’s training messages. Through emails or spokespeople, four of them declined to comment on Praet’s hiring, with three citing advice from county counsel or referring reporters to county counsel. Supervisor David Rabbitt did not respond.

Kelsey Vero, a volunteer with the North Bay Organizing Project’s Police Accountability Task Force, which has rallied for accountability and change following the Peláez-Chavez shooting, said the county’s elected officials should be more concerned about the hiring decision.

"It definitely does feel like an endorsement,“ Vero said. ”There’s a question of why is this the person who was chosen to represent us as the county. (The supervisors) should be accountable to the decisions they’re making and the taxpayer money that they’re spending.”

Jose Pelaez is embraced by a friend during a vigil, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Santa Rosa, for his brother David Pelaez-Chavez, the Lower Lake resident who was fatally shot July 29 by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Jose Pelaez is embraced by a friend during a vigil, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Santa Rosa, for his brother David Pelaez-Chavez, the Lower Lake resident who was fatally shot July 29 by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

Two administrative investigations, one by the sheriff’s internal affairs detectives and another by Sonoma County’s law enforcement oversight body, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO), are ongoing. Those investigations will determine whether Dietrick or Powers violated policy during the chase and shooting of Peláez-Chavez family.

IOLERO can offer recommendations or criticize the sheriff’s own internal investigations but cannot impose disciplinary action against officers.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a question about whether Engram was instituting any policy changes regarding use of force.

For the Sullivans, policing won’t improve as long as governments prioritize protecting themselves in court over instituting changes that could have protected someone like David — a flawed system the family puts Lexipol and Praet at the center of.

“It’s about the dollars,” David's brother Josh Siañez said, “all this money is getting funneled into this machine essentially.”

You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat 

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

