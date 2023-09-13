A lawyer’s ideas about policing have sparked controversy. He’s defending Sonoma County in a fatal shooting

After a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a visibly exhausted man in a creek bed at the end of a 45-minute foot chase in the remote Knights Valley on July 29, 2022, a wrongful-death lawsuit was quick to follow.

Sonoma County was prepared.

The family of David Peláez-Chavez filed suit in federal court Oct. 31, alleging Deputy Michael Dietrick killed a man who was “in the midst of crisis and a threat to no one.”

Alfredo Pelaez, right, prays with his family, from left, Yaranaxali Pelaez, Aurora Castro and Nayceht Pelaez during a vigil for his brother Davis Pelaez-Chavez Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, marking one year since Pelaez-Chavez was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

Seven days earlier, on Oct. 24, County Counsel Robert Pittman signed a $50,000 contract with the law firm of Bruce Praet, a police officer turned attorney. In March of this year, unanimously and without discussion, the board of supervisors awarded Praet a contract of up to $1.5 million.

In hiring Praet to defend the county in the high-profile shooting death, officials turned to a controversial figure in the world of police regulation and reform. Through his work as an attorney and as founding partner of a company called Lexipol, Praet has had an outsize influence on policing not just in Sonoma County or California, but nationwide.

Over the last 20 years, Lexipol, which Praet eventually sold, has crafted policies for police departments across much of the country, reaching 95% of law enforcement agencies in California and one-fifth of those nationwide, according to academic researchers.

“One thing you’re going to see about our policy is that everything is qualified by the buzzwords for the millennium — reasonable, reasonable belief, reasonable, reasonable, reasonable.” Bruce Praet in a 2017 training for officers hosted by Lexipol

Lexipol writes policies designed to limit government liability when police harm or kill people, critics say, a goal that can come at the expense of improving policing practices.

“Unless and until Lexipol changes its approach, the company should be viewed as a barrier to reform,” two University of California Los Angeles law professors wrote in a paper about the company published last year.

To better understand both Praet and Lexipol’s role in California policing practices, particularly around the deadly use of force, The Press Democrat reviewed public records, contracts, academic papers and news accounts and talked to researchers, attorneys and families of people killed by police.

The Press Democrat reached Praet by phone on Aug. 21, and he said he would not discuss the Peláez-Chavez case and was “not interested” in an interview about his career. Subsequent voicemails seeking comment before publication were not returned.

In public statements, Praet appears fervent in his quest to maximize officer discretion and minimize government liability.

“This escalation of force, this continuum of force — by the way if I ever hear any of you using a continuum of force, I will personally choke your ass out,” Praet said in a 2017 online training he conducted for Lexipol.

The use of force continuum he derided is the concept of officers taking a series of escalating actions to resolve a situation.

In the Peláez-Chavez shooting, for example, that may have meant Dietrick waited to use his pistol until his partner in the chase, Deputy Anthony Powers, had deployed his stun gun. The two men discussed that very tactic as they chased Peláez-Chavez over rough ridges and through forests.

At one point, Powers told Dietrick to provide his “lethal cover.” Instead, Dietrick fired three fatal shots at Peláez-Chavez as Powers deployed the less-lethal weapon.

As seen in body camera footage released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies come across an abandoned ATV on July 29 that was reportedly stolen by David Pelaez-Chavez, according to authorities. (Courtesy)

The sheriff’s office use-of-force policy does not require adherence to a continuum of force. That policy, which could shape the county’s liability in Peláez-Chavez’s death and any potential financial settlement to his family, was created by Lexipol — Praet’s former company.

Locally, Lexipol writes and updates policy manuals for the sheriff’s office and police departments in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.

The company bills itself as a time and money saver for departments that don’t have the staff to track court cases and new legislation and update policies accordingly. Departments that subscribe to Lexipol receive automatic updates to training manuals they can customize.