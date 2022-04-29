'A legend at Ocean Beach': Bill Hickey, one of the first San Francisco surfers at Kelly's Cove, dies at 85

On a recent Sunday morning at the weather-worn entrance of Kelly's Cove nestled beneath the Cliff House, a crowd of nearly 100 people gathered around an assortment of custom-made surfboards, each bearing watercolorlike swirls, meticulous pinstriping and a bold, unmistakable "H."

Some of the spectators had been plunging into the frigid waters of this legendary San Francisco surf spot since as early as the 1950s — before the days of wetsuits, leashes, lifeguards and even boards themselves. Others had only heard stories about that mythic time and hoped to pay tribute to someone they thought of as a mentor and a trailblazing surfer at Ocean Beach.

All of them were there because of the late Bill Hickey, an artist and surfboard maker who worked for the first O'Neill surf shop on Wawona Street and went on to open his own business at 48th Avenue and Irving Street, crafting, shaping and glassing thousands of boards by hand from start to finish and changing the local surf scene forever.

Hickey died at his Encinitas home Feb. 27 after a year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.

A hush fell over the gathering as Steven Krolik, a former bodysurfer at Kelly's Cove, made his way to a spot on the sandy cement flanked by a few bouquets of roses and photographs of his longtime friend. Stenciled pieces of painted plywood by artist Pierre Benitomako lined the sea wall between Ocean Beach and the Great Highway, some of them reading Hickey's trademark slogan: "Built to last."

Krolik paused as the aroma of the burning sage in his hand emanated through the salty air.

"Waves come and go," he said, finally. "But Bill Hickey will be here forever."

One by one, each person picked up a flower and threw it into the ocean.

Bill Hickey was born at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco on Sept. 23, 1936, though his family resided in San Mateo at the time. They eventually moved to a house in the Sunset District on 39th Avenue between Lawton and Moraga streets while his father worked as a superintendent for famed developer Henry Doelger, who built more than 16,000 homes on the west side of the city.

A fear of getting pushed into the water at Fleishhacker Pool inspired a 12-year-old Hickey to learn how to swim. He was self-taught, spending an entire summer standing off to the side as he watched Red Cross instructors teach swimming lessons to some of the other kids, later imitating them on his own. Within a few months, he was doing laps around the 1,000-foot-long pool.

But it wasn't until Hickey was a teenager fresh out of Riordan High School in 1954 that he would brave the swell at Kelly's Cove, eventually learning how to bodysurf there with Chuck Klebora, a friend who lived nearby in the Sunset. Surfing started in the area in as early as the '30s and '40s, when Fleishhacker swim instructors Cliff Kamaka and Eddie Eukini, both from Hawaii, taught a group of high schoolers how to bodysurf and mat surf as a fun alternative to the rigors of training.

At the time, it was illegal to go into the water at Ocean Beach, but the north end at Kelly's Cove became a de facto area where police tended to look the other way. Boards weren't widely available yet in San Francisco, nor did they appear to be strong enough to handle the shorebreak — if you wanted to learn how to surf that way, you had to go to Santa Cruz, Hickey told documentarian Pete Koff in a 2019 interview.

All of that changed one day when Hickey and Klebora were huddling up to the Ocean Beach sea wall above Kelly's Cove for warmth after an afternoon spent in the waves sans wetsuits.

"Even on cold days, it held the heat," said Jim Gallagher, a friend of Hickey and a former San Francisco firefighter who grew up in the Richmond District and surfed at Kelly's Cove at the time, later becoming a historian on the topic. "You'd get some respite from the shakes you had from being in the cold water."

As they shivered and tried to sun themselves, they noticed a young surfer descending the stairs with a board and knee paddles, which they had never seen before. He turned out to be Ted Pearson, one of the first people in San Francisco to construct his own DIY boards and foster board surfing in the area.

Mesmerized, they watched as Pearson waited for the swell to come before he took off into the ocean. He gently leaned his weight over one side of the board, allowing him to effortlessly skim over the surface of the water as he caught wave after wave within 20 or 30 minutes — an effort that took them significantly longer without nearly the same results.