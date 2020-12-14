A lifelong Republican stood up to Trump. His reward: Death threats

One of his earliest political memories was being a 9-year-old rooting for Republican Ronald Reagan to defeat Democratic President Jimmy Carter. At 15, he volunteered on a Republican senator's unsuccessful reelection campaign. He served as executive director of his state's College Republicans.

By 1992, at the age of 21, Gabriel Sterling was helping direct President George H.W. Bush's reelection campaign in Georgia. He's continued to work for Republican candidates and causes ever since.

But Sterling, a boyish and bespectacled 50-year-old with thick gray hair, has found himself in a surprising place for such a loyal Republican: on the receiving end of ire and death threats after he criticized President Trump over his falsehood-filled campaign to overturn the results of an election he lost.

The threats are graphic. Someone texted him his home address and told him to sleep with his eyes open. Another urged him to commit suicide. He found his name on a website of the president's perceived enemies, his face in gun crosshairs. Police guard his home. On a recent evening, he heard his front door rattle and, not expecting company, leaped to attack an intruder. It turned out to be his startled fiancée.

"I never expected to be in this situation. I mean, my title is statewide voting system implementation manager, right?" Sterling said.

As many elected Republicans have joined Trump's baseless attacks on the foundations of democracy, this statewide voting system implementation manager has emerged as one of the few who had the courage to bluntly and passionately speak truth to power.

And while other elections officials across the country are breathing a sigh of relief Monday as the electoral college is expected to cement President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Sterling is girding for more: That same day he begins overseeing early voting in two contentious runoff races that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

He says he will continue speaking the truth, just like he did at the Dec. 1 news conference at the Georgia Capitol when he sharply criticized rhetoric from the president and others that was leading to threats against election workers:

You need to step up and say this, is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed. And it's not right. It's not right. ...

It's time to look forward. If you want to run for reelection in four years, fine, do it. But everything we're seeing right now, there's not a path. Be the bigger man here and step in. Tell your supporters, 'Don't be violent. Don't intimidate.' All that's wrong. It's un-American.

Be the bigger man. Sterling wouldn't use the words to describe himself, but that's the test he faces.

Republicans have never been great at confronting Trump, who maintains an iron grip on a huge chunk of the electorate. Sterling understands the conundrum. He isn't fond of Trump's demeanor or behavior, but has supported his policies and voted for him in 2016 and this year. Even now, after the lies and death threats, Sterling cannot say he wouldn't vote for Trump if he was on the ballot again.

So what led him to so directly challenge the leader of his party? His friends say it's simple: He cares deeply about the facts and truth.

"Look, if you really want to know what the truth is, listen to what Gabe Sterling says. Gabe has earned my trust over 20 years," said William "Chip" Collins, a Republican attorney.

Sterling, for his part, says he's not exactly sure why he took on Trump. He said his father called him Wednesday and said he had not been surprised his son had taken such a stand.

"Ever since you were a little boy you have been focused on what is right and wrong," his dad told him.

Sterling can't pinpoint an incident that shaped his values, but he recalls that he had never liked bullies and had always felt responsible for helping others.

"I remember being very cognizant of right and wrong growing up," he said. "But, listen, politics can be really crappy and cutthroat. I get that. I was a politician. But these people, these elections workers, they didn't sign up for that."

Despite its ugliness, Sterling has always loved politics. His school friends frequently compared him to Alex P. Keaton, Michael J. Fox's conservative politics-obsessed character on the 1980s sitcom "Family Ties." After college, he worked as a political and business consultant and served on the Sandy Springs City Council.

He got into election management by accident. In 2018, he helped plan a victory party for Brad Raffensperger, when the then-state representative won the race to be secretary of state, otherwise known as Georgia's top elections official. The two were longtime acquaintances, and Raffensperger asked him to join his office to help with the herculean task of rolling out a new statewide voting system.