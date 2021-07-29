A look back at 1980s Russian River summertime fun

Much like today, summertime on the Russian River in the 1980s was a reprieve from life. But before the ubiquity of cellphones or threat of massive wildfires, times were different. Simpler in some ways.

"The camping and the canoeing back in the day, it was a whole different animal back then,” said Bob Frederick, 67, who moved from San Francisco to Guerneville in 1981.

Sunbathing, boating, swimming, fishing and live music drew throngs of 1980s beachgoers to the Russian River, and a growing LBGTQ community contributed to the local hospitality and tourism industry.

Tourism around the Russian River peaked in the 1920s and ’30s, when the Northwestern Pacific Railroad hauled summer visitors to the area. About 25,000 people came to the river for the Fourth of July weekend in 1925, according to Highlands Resort.

In 1931, a Press Democrat report said 10,000 people visited within a 1-mile radius of Monte Rio on July 4th. The beachgoers even got front page coverage in a June 1937 Press Democrat headlined “Fun and frolic on the Russian River — Great throngs attracted each year” alongside photos of a river resort and tourists boating, swimming and sunbathing.

The 1970s and 1980s ushered in a new era for Russian River tourism. The LBGTQ community grew substantially, and Guerneville was even nicknamed “Fire Island West.” A Guerneville Realtor told the Press Democrat in 1980 that 60% of her clientele was gay.

Frederick, co-owner of Rainbow Cattle Co., a bar and restaurant on Main Street in Guerneville, said he felt accepted as an openly gay man around the Russian River area in the 1980s. He recalled carefree summer times on the river.

"It was just a lot of fun. People were free spirited,” he said.

There were some challenges to river tourism back then. In the mid-1980s raw sewage from Santa Rosa’s treatment plant accidentally spilled into the Russian River, and there was flooding in Guerneville.

Sunbathers and swimmers nevertheless came back for relaxation at Del Rio Beach, Memorial Beach and other spots along the river. A teen told the Press Democrat in 1985 that Memorial Beach was “the number one swimming hole” in Sonoma County.

“I still enjoy the area and the people. It's still a pretty strong gay community. I'd say just as strong if not stronger than it was back then,” Frederick said

See the gallery above for photos of Russian River beachgoers from the late 1970s through the 1980s.