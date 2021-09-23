A look back at Sonoma County restaurants of the past

There were fresh oysters at Petaluma’s Swiss American Restaurant in the 1910s. Legendary ravioli at Cincera’s in the 1950s. Cocktails at Eisenhood’s in Santa Rosa.

A look back at Sonoma County’s restaurants scene over the last 100 years show a rich and vibrant community of locally owned restaurants that were oftentimes family businesses run by immigrant families.

Like every other industry through the 20th century, restaurants evolved. Fine dining was once a luxury for aristocrats and wealthier people, but more people began going out to restaurants regularly, especially with the onset of fast food chains in the 1950s.

A popular restaurant in 1950s Petaluma was Cincera’s Italian restaurant, which offered a slower paced dining experience known for authenticity and excellent ravioli, along with rare, special occasion gnocchi.

In 1961 the Stein Haus Hof Brau opened in Santa Rosa to much fanfare with a Bavarian atmosphere and 150 year old grandfather clock. Diners could order a roast beef sandwich for 75 cents and a baked ham dinner with vegetables, beans and bread for $1.30.

The average lifespan of a restaurant isn’t long; most close within the first year of opening. The popular Mister McGoo’s in Petaluma stayed in business for 50 years before closing in 2015. When it opened in 1965, a glass of cabernet was $1.50. A New York steak dinner that included soup or salad, a ravioli side, coffee or tea plus dessert, was only $4.45.

Restaurants are more than meal service. Restaurants are where friends and clubs and conferences meet and socialize. It’s where people get engaged to be married. It’s where servers arrive at the table with dessert to sing you happy birthday. It’s a place many of us missed during the pandemic.

The magic in those moments also come from the atmosphere. Places like the dining room at Eisenhood’s in Santa Rosa, which was called the Starlight Room. It opened in 1940 and had a star-studded blue ceiling and blue fluorescent light.

See the gallery above for photos of old Sonoma County restaurants.