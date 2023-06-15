As a prime vacation spot, Sonoma County has prided itself on the myriad family fun activities that keep locals and visitors entertained throughout the summer. While the county continues to host various summer fairs and festivals, it’s missing one summertime staple from years past: grand amusement parks.

Sonoma Valley’s Coney Island

One of the county’s first forays into amusement parks took place 100 years ago, when Sonoma built a replica of New York’s Coney Island. The Sonoma Valley Coney Island Amusement Park, located between Boyes Hot Springs and El Verano, opened on Saturday, May 26, 1923, as advertised in The Press Democrat.

That following Monday, an article in the Santa Rosa Republican likened the park to a “whole city in one big building,” which featured a candy store, barbershop, restaurant, dance floor, Ferris wheel, box ball alley and over a dozen carnival concessions. Property owner Wolf Baron, of San Francisco, and Los Angeles architect A.G. Hall “invested a considerable fortune” in the Coney Island Amusement Park, which thrived for a short time as a grand, family-friendly pavilion.

Sonoma’s Coney Island Amusement Park was embroiled in legal disputes with creditors and lumber yards for years, beginning only four months after its opening, and was the victim of two fires, according to articles in The Press Democrat and Petaluma Argus-Courier. The blaze on June 1, 1928, was the final nail in the coffin for the short-lived park.

Amusements by the river

In 1969, Jay Skaggs opened J’s Amusements Park on the corner of Highway 116 and Neeley Road in Guerneville, across from the long beloved Pee-Wee Golf and Arcade. The amusement park featured bumper cars, go-carts, a water slide, Tilt-A-Whirl, Scrambler and roller coasters.

Around 1977, Abby’s Playland opened up near J’s Amusements Park, on the south end of the Guerneville Bridge. The playland featured an arcade, Ferris wheel, super slide, “Moon Walk” and wet boat ride, according to a 1980 article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. This lively amusement park was as fleeting as Sonoma’s Coney Island Amusement Park, as it was banished into obscurity by the mid-1980s after weathering several floods, the original owner unknown.

By the early 2000s, Jay Skaggs’ grandson Michael oversaw J’s Amusements with his wife Tracie. In 2001, Michael and Tracie Skaggs turned the amusement park into Dr. Evil’s House of Horrors each Halloween, with proceeds donated to local charities.

Over the years, the old park rides rusted in place, engulfed in an overgrowth of blackberry bushes, J’s Amusements grew more fitting as a haunted property. It became the subject of childlike rumors, warning people of the ghost that stalked the park where she allegedly died in the ‘80s. There is no evidence of anyone dying on the property.

Michael and Tracie Skaggs officially closed the park in 2004 — though they kept the annual haunted house going — and started running Camp Outback campground on the property.

Camp Outback closed down around 2013 along with the haunted house, and by 2019 the Skaggs family sold the abandoned property, which was set to become an upscale “glamping” resort by 2021 until the pandemic stalled the opening, now set at 2024.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the county’s old and abandoned amusement parks.