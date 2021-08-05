A look back at the glory days of Sears in Santa Rosa

Where could you go in the 1980s to obtain your fishing license, repair your watch, get your eyes checked, change your car tires, order flowers, have your portrait taken and purchase a cemetery monument?

It would have been the new Sears store, which opened at the downtown mall in Santa Rosa in 1980, a decade remembered for its culture of consumerism.

Sears, Roebuck and Co. revamped hundreds of its stores in the ’80s as the go-to one-stop to meet most shopping needs.

The Sears in Santa Rosa was a 144,000-square-foot store estimated to cost $15 million and staffed by 400 employees when it opened in March 1980, according to Press Democrat reports. It had an entertainment center, a detached automotive center and a customer convenience center that included a beauty salon and photo studio.

During its opening week, the Press Democrat printed a special Sears section that detailed the many services provided by the store, company history, and even names and head shots of new managers and employees.

Throngs of shoppers showed up at the grand opening eager for deals on clothing, furniture, household decor, appliances, sporting goods, and more. Opening celebrations included wine, belly dancers, a choral group, a string quartet, clowns, elf costumes and Winnie-the-Pooh characters.

Long before online shopping dominated, Sears, Roebuck and Co. spent a century as a successful mail order business. Its catalog sold everything from graphophones to motor buggies, clothing and even build-it-yourself homes.

Sears first opened in Santa Rosa in 1948, at the corner of Seventh and B streets. The 1980 downtown Sears store was double the size of the old store, and closed in 2018 after Sears Holding Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last month voted 4-1 to move operations to the old Sears site.

See the photo gallery above of the Sears store in Santa Rosa during its glory days.