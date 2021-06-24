A look back: How a gay Healdsburg teacher in 1978 fought against Prop 6

Proposition 6, an initiative to ban gay and lesbian teachers from working in public schools in California, was on the ballot in 1978. And Larry Berner was determined to fight against it.

A second grade teacher at Fitch Mountain Elementary School in Healdsburg, Berner publicly debated with state Sen. John Briggs, an Orange County Republican who sponsored the ban. Berner also dealt with the fallout of being outed as gay some 14 years before Sonoma County recognized Pride.

Some Healdsburg parents took their kids out of school. One father, Thomas Connolly, organized an anti-gay teacher petition which gathered 300 signatures and presented it to the school board in May 1978. Four trustees at the time said they supported keeping gay teachers out of schools.

“When I came out against Briggs it seemed like the natural thing to do. I thought there would be hundreds of gay teachers doing the same thing. It surprised me when they didn’t. I guess teachers in general are people who don’t like to be involved in controversy,” Berner told The Press Democrat in 1978.

Berner did have supporters, including parents and colleagues who wanted him to remain in his job. Sonoma County Residents Against Proposition 6 (SCRAP 6) protesters rallied when Briggs visited Healdsburg in August and October 1978.

“I don’t want a homosexual in the classroom any more than I want an alcoholic,” Briggs, a self-proclaimed born-again Christian, said to his supporters.

The Briggs Initiative was defeated in November 1978 with 58.4% of California voters against it.

“Briggs and others on his side thought they could come out with this born-again nonsense and get votes. They had no rational position. The voters did some thinking and decided to keep the government out of personal lives,” Berner told The Press Democrat after the 1978 election.

Larry Berner died of complications of AIDS in 1995 in Japan, where he lived after moving away from Sonoma County.