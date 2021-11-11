A look inside three historic homes in Sonoma County

There’s charm and beauty in well-maintained old homes that’s not quite the same as modern homes. Perhaps it’s the old and elegant crown molding where the wall meets the ceiling. Stained glass with colorful, intricate designs. Ghosts of past residents.

Such old homes exist in Sonoma County, and while some have turned into inns or wedding event spaces, they still maintain the nostalgic lure of an older time.

The Prior Place in Monte Rio

In the late 1800s, eight-sided octagon buildings were in vogue. One riverfront octagon house was built near Monte Rio in 1904 as the summer home of T.M. McLauchlan, a wealthy San Francisco contractor.

The octagon house sits on Moscow Road, and after McLauchlan died it was passed on to his daughter Elizabeth, who led a lavish, worldly lifestyle. The house was also known as “The Prior Place,” according to a Press Democrat report.

It had stained glass windows and no hallways, and it appears to currently be a private residence.

Watson ranch in Petaluma

Another historic home in the area is the Victorian Queen Anne house on the old Watson ranch in Petaluma, on Pepper Road about a mile from Hwy. 101.

It was built in the late 1800s by Harrison Mecham, a wealthy man who gifted it to his daughter Isabel when she married. The ranch was referred to as the Watson ranch after the Watson family moved in in the 1920s and ran a dairy.

It’s now a large rose garden and events spaced referred to as Garden Valley Ranch.

Ransom Powell house in Healdsburg

Over in Healdsburg is the two-story Ransom Powell house, built in 1869 on North Street. Powell was an adventurous Tennessee native and real estate investor who lived in the house for two decades before retiring in Dry Creek.

People can stay at the Ransom Powell house, now the Camellia Inn, a bed and breakfast.

See the gallery above for old photos of these four historic homes in Sonoma County.