Some 1,500 people were expected to fill downtown Santa Rosa on Friday evening for El Grito — a Mexican tradition signifying Mexico’s independence from Spain.

As the event got underway, mariachi music filled Old Courthouse Square, girls in colorful Ballet Folklorico costumes wandered through the crowd they would later perform for, people drank aguas frescas and families took photographs with a pinata so large it took a week and a half to build.

Sixty-one vendors sold food and refreshments, clothes toys, jewelry and other collectibles at the celebration, which also kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We’re celebrating the culture in a way that it hasn’t been here for I don’t know how long,” said Laura Lopez, of Santa Rosa, who said she felt there had been too few such events locally in recent years.

In Mexican tradition, the “grito” takes place as the clock strikes midnight Sept. 16, a collective shout or roar that marks the start of Mexican Independence Day. On Friday, it was scheduled for 8 p.m.

“We pause, then do the grito,” said Angie Sanchez, founder of VIDA Cultural Arts and the event’s organizer. “’Viva la gente (people),’ ‘Viva Santa Rosa.’ We do a lot of different ‘Vivas’ and then we end with ‘Viva México!’”

The rest of the month continues to honor the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

