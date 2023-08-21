Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach had a slow day Monday, under cloudy skies and with school now back in session for most of Sonoma County.

That was fine for Rodney Orr, who with metal detector in hand, had his run of the typically busy swimming lagoon, where he picked up some lost change among other underwater discoveries.

Lifeguards Jim Boyce and Sabrina Spear also had a mellow day, with overcast but muggy conditions warding off even the most loyal Russian River weekday beachgoers.