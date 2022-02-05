A morning well spent with Pacific Coast Air Museum volunteers

Among the parked prop planes and antique engines on display at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, nearly every stage of America’s aviation history is given some representation.

One of the newest displays served as backdrop to a morning of work Thursday by a group of the museum’s dedicated corp of volunteers: An the F-15A Eagle, piloted by Air Force Lt. Col Tim Duffy, who responded to the Sept. 11 attacks by roaring into the skies of Manhattan from his Cape Cod base more than 1,000 miles away just as the World Trade Center’s second tower collapsed.

The Pacific Coast Air Museum at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, visit pacificcoastairmuseum.org.