Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Superintendent Mayra Perez, who led the district through COVID-19 and a six-day teacher strike, announced her retirement Monday.

Perez sent out a message to parents and staff through the ParentSquare communication portal stating that after decades in education, she plans to retire Oct. 31.

Originally set to serve a three-year term through June 2023, the school board had recently extended her contract to 2025.

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, Sonoma County’s third largest, has 6,449 students enrolled this year, according to the California Department of Education.

Perez began her role in July 2020, during the pandemic, aiding the transition to virtual learning.

She also successfully adopted new English and Math curriculum, establishing a Virtual Learning Academy and providing support for vulnerable students, said Board President Michelle Wing in a message to the district’s community.

“Dr. Perez has guided our District through unprecedented challenges while always keeping student success and achievement at the forefront,” Wing said.

Perez’ tenure was not without controversy, however. In March 2022, more than 300 teachers went on strike for six days over wage disputes. In June 2022, the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association notified the school board that more than 92% of teachers supported a no-confidence vote against Perez. They cited a lack of engagement with parents, faculty and the lack of plans for dealing with staff shortages in critical areas, like special education.

The Board of Trustees also announced that will begin the search to fill her position in closed session Tuesday, allowing Perez and the new leader time to transition.

“As we are nearing the end of the school year, I have decided that it’s time for me to begin a new chapter in my life: retirement,” Perez said in the ParentSquare message. “I wish only the best for our schools and look forward to learning of the successes you will achieve in the future.”

