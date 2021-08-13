A new year and a new identity at West County High School

Around 1,600 students were gathered on the south side of the West County High School football field in Sebastopol just after 8:30 a.m. when Principal Shauna Ferdinandson raised a microphone.

“It has not been an easy road getting here,” she said to students and staff. “We have had COVID, distance learning, the closing of a beloved high school. But here we are today, ready to really start a brand new story.”

The sound of the morning bell Thursday signaled more than a momentous return to full-time in-person school in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, after a difficult year of distance and hybrid learning. It also symbolized the next chapter in a hotly contested transition — the consolidation of Analy and El Molino High School in Sebastopol and the relocation of Laguna High School to Forestville.

The move, first pitched by school district officials in the fall of 2020 to address a chronic budget shortfall, has spurred a lawsuit against the school district and an effort to recall three members of the school board. But on the Sebastopol campus Thursday, students and staff expressed a sense of hope for the experience they will share in the new school year, tempered by lingering concerns about building space, cohesion among the campus community and additional traffic.

“I have no doubt that it’s this group of students before us and this staff right here — that this is the right group to do this work this year,” Ferdinandson said during the morning assembly that featured student and staff dances before the start of first period classes.

“It just feels like everything’s trying to get back to normal,” said Maggie Syversen, a senior and member of the student leadership team, which played a large part in kicking off the year on a positive note. Student leaders helped run orientations in the weeks before school started, and they lingered Thursday on the quad, helping direct students toward their classrooms.

Syversen previously attended El Molino, and finishing out her high school career at a different school initially filled her with trepidation, she said. Continuing her participation in leadership at West County High, though, helped her get her bearings.

“I feel like it’s all the parents that are all upset about the name change and stuff,” she said. “The students don’t really care. They just want to be with their friends.”

Analy alumni have railed against the school district’s decision to assign a new name to the combined campus. The name West County High is considered a “placeholder,” according to Superintendent Toni Beal, and a committee of students is expected to convene this year to decide on a new name, mascot and color recommendation for the school board.

Many Analy signs and decorations have been taken down and replaced with West County imagery, though Beal said none of the changes made are permanent.

The first day wasn’t without a few snags. Perhaps one of the most significant for Sebastopol families was the elimination of bus routes to West County High School, which took some parents by surprise.

After three weeks of leaving voicemails when she first suspected there was an issue, Jennifer Bernardi got a call back from the West County Transportation Agency Monday, she said. The single mother of a West County High sophomore and an student in the Gravenstein Union School District, Bernardi arrived to her job in Petaluma late Thursday after dropping both off, and left before 3 p.m. to go pick up her son from the high school.

A couple of strangers offered to drive her son after she posted on an Analy Facebook page, but Bernardi wants to meet them before considering taking either up on the offer, she said. In the meantime, she’ll do the driving herself.

“I haven’t slept well since I found out,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the two people that have reached out to help, I would be stranded with having to leave work every day two hours early.”

Beal noted the bus routes from the Sebastopol area had been eliminated in 2019 for the following year’s budget as a cost-saving measure. Last year, when students were learning from home, bus service wasn’t at the forefront on anyone’s minds.

This year, the distric plowed all of its savings from that cut into increased busing in the Russian River communities and between the Forestville and Sebastopol campuses, Beal said.

“Our communication was focused on letting those people know that we were providing buses,” she said. “In hindsight, we could have reminded people there weren’t any bus services for Sebastopol proper.”

“It’s just really disheartening,” said Annika Leet, also a single working mother, who took time off work to drive her daughter to school Thursday.

Both Leet and Bernardi said they plan to speak up about the buses at the next school board meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Facility space at the 113 year-old consolidated campus was also a concern for some on the first day. The former Analy campus had about 1,100 students. The consolidation added about 500 who would have attended El Molino.

Michele Larkin, a Spanish teacher who formerly taught at El Molino for 24 years, sat out in the quad during her first prep period. It was partly to enjoy the nice weather, but Larkin is also sharing a classroom with another teacher this year, which she said she has not had to do since early in her career.

She is nervous about having 31 students in her largest class. But Larkin also described a sense of comfort and confidence in the collaboration she’s felt with the other teachers — their commitment to creating a good experience for the students.

“I feel like we’ve done a good job of focusing on doing what we can for the students, even though I know there’s been a lot of little glitches along the way and there will be more,” she said. “That’s where our hearts are as a staff is really just, what can we do for the students to make it better for them.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.