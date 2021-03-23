A one-woman watchdog torments the far right in deep-red Northern California

REDDING — Only halfway into the endless plague year, the most outspoken journalist in one of California’s most conservative counties had already tangled with the sheriff, the local megachurch, a rodeo operator and other characters she later pegged as “the anti-maskers, religious zealots, science-deniers, strict Constitutionalists, conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, militia members and State of Jefferson believers.”

Shasta County’s Doni Chamberlain took each to task in the frank and folksy column she publishes on her website, A News Cafe.

Then, in July, Chamberlain posted the column that unleashed a special fury.

Titled “Dear Governor Newsom: We’ve Got Trouble, Right Here in River City,” it invited Gavin Newsom to visit Shasta County to observe the many individuals and businesses thumbing their noses at his orders to close businesses, wear masks and maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NO THANK YOU!!!!!! Don’t need no stinking communist liberals dictating to northern CA,” came one response. “Just look at the rest of CA, a den of criminals, druggies and homeless.” Another slapped her with a sexist slur on Facebook. Yet another social media nemesis struck a more menacing chord: “I think it’s time we remove her from our way of living.”

Love her or loathe her, few here are agnostic about the sometime gardener, cooking columnist and grandmother who has become the leading antagonist against what she sees as creeping extremism in the region locals know as the North State.

Chamberlain, 64, has embraced the contrarian’s mantle, while other media in the Upper Sacramento River Valley have staked out more neutral terrain. At times it feels to the late-blooming journalist like she is fighting for the very soul of her hometown of Redding, as friends worry about her safety and even a few relatives confess they have canceled their subscriptions.

“I can’t think of anyone in the North State who is as fearless in addressing issues that people have a hard time thinking about or talking about as Doni Chamberlain,” said Doug Mudford, a prominent attorney who is also an advertiser and occasional columnist for A News Cafe. “She asks the right questions, and she is tenacious. And then Doni just sticks her nose right out there and says, ‘This is how it is.’”

Carl Bott, for 10 years the owner of the conservative talk radio station KCNR-AM (1640), doesn’t agree with Chamberlain on many issues. “But she is gutsy,” Bott acknowledges. “She is unafraid to put her views out there. And there’s something to be said for a person like that.”

Chamberlain has myriad interests — like kayaking, antiquing and caring for two of her grandkids — that could fill her days. Last year she even considered selling the 13-year-old A News Cafe.

The site did not find a buyer. And that’s just as well, Chamberlain now says, because she feels someone must lay bare “the level of hatred and implied violence” in this seemingly bucolic land three hours north of the Bay Area.

“I feel like I have to stand up,” Chamberlain said. “And the way I stand up is just to hold a flashlight up and say: ‘Look, this is what they are saying. This is what they are doing. This is what is wrong.’”

It’s no secret that Chamberlain paddles upstream against the area’s dominant political current. President Donald Trump won Shasta County by more than 30 percentage points in November. Chamberlain, meanwhile, dubbed Trump “one of the most destructive, narcissistic presidents in U.S. history.”

But Chamberlain has made her most lasting impression slaughtering the sacred cows that graze serenely in the deeply conservative fields here, a world away from the state’s progressive coast.

A long-ago member of Bethel Church, she now disdains the congregation’s evolution into a megachurch that holds serious sway in this city of 92,000, where it has 11,000 members. Bethel’s outsize footprint extends nationally, with a lucrative music division, media-savvy pastors and a confirmed appeal to Trump voters.

Chamberlain looks askance at those grand ambitions, along with the church’s embrace of supernatural phenomena, like reports from a decade ago of parishioners being enveloped in a mysterious cloud of golden dust. She has criticized church leaders for their apparent disdain of masks, noting that Bethel members led a COVID-19 surge last year.

When one Bethel member touted the success of the church’s gay “conversion therapy,” Chamberlain countered with a column about the many unnamed gay people “who’ve been scarred for life by Bethel’s gay-be-gone programs, that impart the damaging belief that being gay is a perversion, that being gay is an abomination.”