Sonoma Academy, an elite college-prep school nestled at the base of Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa, was rocked in June 2021 after The Press Democrat reported stories from seven female graduates detailing boundary-crossing behavior by a longtime teacher at the school, Marco Morrone.

Three of the women's reports to Tucker Foehl, the new head of school of Sonoma Academy since July 2020, had led to Morrone's termination from the school in October 2020. But Foehl had not informed the Sonoma Academy community or the broader public about the circumstances behind Morrone's departure, and the women feared Morrone would find other employment working with minors without greater transparency.

Ten days after The Press Democrat's first story, Sonoma Academy announced it was launching a comprehensive investigation into Morrone's conduct, including why he remained at the school after being disciplined in 2007 and amid multiple complaints from students and alumni from 2007 to 2020. It hired New York firm Debevoise and Plimpton to conduct the investigation.

In September, Sonoma Academy announced it was establishing a fund to provide students or alumni affected by teacher misconduct with reimbursement for therapy costs. The fund was established in partnership with RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, to help students and alumni access mental health resources.

On Nov. 29, Sonoma Academy published the full report from Debevoise and Plimpton. Its findings were explosive: Investigators had identified 34 female students who were subjected to misconduct by Morrone, and that two former employees had sexually abused students in the early 2000s. No one at Sonoma Academy had ever made a report to law enforcement, even in situations when the law required it or legal counsel recommended it.

Throughout the course of the investigation, founding head of school Janet Durgin came under scrutiny for her handling of reports about Morrone. Investigators found she did not pass on information about past complaints about Morrone to the board of trustees and did not alert law enforcement.

Durgin apologized for "missteps" during her tenure, and while she disputed some of the investigator's findings, she took responsibility for "the ultimate outcomes."

By Nov. 30, the Santa Rosa Police Department confirmed it was investigating several reports of suspected child sex abuse “associated with staff at Sonoma Academy."

On Dec. 1, an anonymous graduate filed the first lawsuit against Sonoma Academy, Durgin and Morrone, claiming she experienced sexual abuse and harassment in the educational setting, sexual battery, abuse and gender violence, among other alleged civil rights violations.

Also on Dec. 1, Ellie Dwight, founding assistant head of school at Sonoma Academy and also a person of focus in the investigative report for her actions in response to reports of teacher misconduct, resigned from her position. “Young people — and our school — have been hurt on my watch and that cannot be excused," she said. "Sorry is not strong enough.”

On Dec. 7, The Press Democrat reported Morrone had been able to work for six weeks as a substitute teacher at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma, six months after being dismissed from Sonoma Academy for inappropriate conduct with students. No one from Sonoma Academy notified the Sonoma County Office of Education, which conducts background checks on substitute candidates, of the reasons behind Morrone's dismissal.

