‘A pandemic-era celebration’: SSU graduations go off without a hitch

Some things about the Sonoma State University graduation ceremony Saturday were like any other: balloons, caps and gowns and signs congratulating the newly minted graduates.

But the cheery signs and decorations were on cars, trucks and SUVs lined up near a stage. And there wasn’t just polite clapping and the usual hoots and hollers — there was a lot of honking.

Class of 2021 School of Business and Economics students who had to adapt to taking classes virtually because of the pandemic, adapted again — this time for a drive-thru graduation. There was also a livestreaming option for those who couldn’t make it to the campus, where their names and photos were shown as part of the ceremony.

Some 2,580 students graduated, with 1,246 attending the ceremonies. The campus was decked out in blue and white balloon sculptures. Billowing banners trumpeted “Congratulations Sea Wolves” and “Hooray!” It was a perfect blue-sky day with white wispy clouds and a breezy yet warm 72 degrees.

It was the same for all the Sea Wolves going through commencement ceremonies Saturday — the schools of Arts and Humanities and Science and Technology — and Sunday — the Schools of Education and Social Sciences. (The 2020 class graduated last weekend.) Everyone wore masks, some color coordinated with their black robes and blue sashes. Many wore graduation leis in blue and white paper or vinyl intertwined with dollar bills.

But traditions die hard, and “Pomp and Circumstance” was still piped in despite the absence of hearty handshakes of congratulations. Addresses to the class were prerecorded and available online.

The production was orderly and organized, with families dropping off graduates at one end, where they received their diploma covers (real diplomas will be mailed), had their pictures taken and marched by a line of applauding faculty. Then students then made their entrance on the stage, where their names — middle, first and last — were announced. They elbow-bumped with Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki and posed again for a photo.

“It’s been a wild ride,” said Trevor Bettis, 23, of San Mateo, who was hanging out with friends by the blue SSU picture-taking station before going on stage. “I’ve been here for four years through the fires and COVID and everything. But Sonoma State was definitely supportive.”

Some cars were packed with family members and friends and a few even brought pet dogs to savor the moment.

“I’m very excited,” said 21-year-old Corinne Canavera of Santa Clara. “This is not what I expected” when she pictured her college graduation, she said. “But it’s better than I expected after COVID. I was glad we had something and all my family could be here.”

SSU President Sakaki was beaming.

“What’s really important for students is the walk,” she said. “We are so pleased we could do this for our graduates. Students have been grateful, saying ‘Thank you for doing the drive-thrus.’ ”

“More were able to participate than would have been able to inside (in the theater),” said Jerlena Griffin-Desta, Sakaki’s chief of staff, gesturing to the carloads going by.

Some of the cars carrying family and friends wished their graduates congratulations and said “Way to go, Tyler” or just displayed their names in tall letters: BRIAN. But painted on one truck was “Hotter by one degree!” and “Done with this BS — Congrats, Kali!”

Sakaki said 100 more students asked to participate in person after observing last weekend’s class of 2020 ceremonies, and despite the lateness of the requests, they were able to get them in.

As the ceremony continued, lasting for more than three hours, some students and families walked down to SSU entrance signs for final pictures in their caps and gowns. Students said all the hard work and missing out on campus life was worth the reward.

And parents were quite pleased.

“This was very well organized,” said Robert Martin of Morgan Hill as his wife, Jennifer, a 1989 Sonoma State graduate, nodded in agreement. “I had no idea it would be like this, considering the situation we are in.”

Their son, Brian, 22, said he hoped to go into marketing and sales “and possibly real estate later.”

Farishte Goshtasbi, 23, was wearing a money lei made by her mother. She said she’s looking to find a position as an accountant with a goal of becoming a CPA.

Canavera of Santa Clara said she plans to travel and spend time with family, “and start looking for jobs in about two months.”

Business School Dean Jean-Francois Coget said it was only the fourth time he had been on campus since he was hired a year ago, because he had been working remotely from his home in Forestville.

“This is a pandemic-era celebration,” Coget noted, adding despite the pandemic, “We’re making it happen. Our new mission is ‘We grow leaders who are courageous, curious and kind.’ ”

