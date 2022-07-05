A partial list of mass shootings in the United States in 2022

A gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

It was one of several shootings on the holiday around the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage and other public sources. The group defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were killed or injured.

The deadliest mass shooting in the country so far this year was the massacre in which 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. It happened 10 days after 10 people were shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

There is no consensus on what constitutes a mass shooting, complicating the efforts of government, nonprofits and news organizations to document the scope of the problem. Different groups define mass shootings differently, depending on circumstances, including the number of victims, whether the victims are killed or wounded, and whether the shooting occurs in a public place.

The Gun Violence Archive has counted more than 300 mass shootings through early July. Of those shootings, 15 involved four or more fatalities, including the one in Highland Park on Monday.

The group recorded 692 mass shootings last year, with 28 involving four or more fatalities.

Here is a partial list of mass shootings so far this year.

Illinois State Police officers chat with an employee of a Sunset Foods before entering the building near the scene where a mass shooting took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

July 4: Highland Park, Illinois

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, whom the police described as a person of interest, was taken into custody several hours after the shooting in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago. Six people were killed, and dozens more, ranging in age between 8 and 85, were wounded.

The police said the gunman had climbed onto a rooftop with a rifle and begun firing into a crowd gathered for a Fourth of July parade.

June 30: Newark, New Jersey

Nine people were shot and wounded in what the police said appeared to be an incident related to a stolen car. The youngest victim was 17 and the oldest was 68. All were treated at local hospitals.

This photo provided by the New York Police Department shows a hand gun recovered at the scene of a shooting, Monday, June 20 in New York. An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said. (NYPD via AP)

June 20: Harlem, New York

A 21-year-old college basketball player was killed and eight people were wounded in an early-morning shooting at a popular picnicking area.

After surging during the pandemic, the rate of shootings in New York has begun to fall, although it is still above pre-pandemic levels.

People hurry off the Parkway after two police officers were struck by bullets during the July 4th fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday, July 4, 2022. It's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum, or if either officer was the intended target. Both officers were treated at a hospital and were later released. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

June 4: Philadelphia

Three people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting in downtown Philadelphia, the police said. An officer fired at one of the gunmen, the police said, but it was unclear whether the gunman had been hit.

Another six people were killed and dozens were injured in several other shootings over the same weekend, including in Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

June 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Several people were shot and five were killed at a medical building next to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa police said. The police said the gunman was believed to have killed himself.

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The district’s superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district’s police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

May 24: Uvalde, Texas

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Law enforcement officers fatally shot the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, but not until well over an hour after he walked into the school, raising questions about whether lives could have been saved if they had acted sooner.