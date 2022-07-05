Subscribe

A partial list of mass shootings in the United States in 2022

NEW YORK TIMES
July 5, 2022, 10:44AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

It was one of several shootings on the holiday around the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage and other public sources. The group defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were killed or injured.

The deadliest mass shooting in the country so far this year was the massacre in which 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. It happened 10 days after 10 people were shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

There is no consensus on what constitutes a mass shooting, complicating the efforts of government, nonprofits and news organizations to document the scope of the problem. Different groups define mass shootings differently, depending on circumstances, including the number of victims, whether the victims are killed or wounded, and whether the shooting occurs in a public place.

The Gun Violence Archive has counted more than 300 mass shootings through early July. Of those shootings, 15 involved four or more fatalities, including the one in Highland Park on Monday.

The group recorded 692 mass shootings last year, with 28 involving four or more fatalities.

Here is a partial list of mass shootings so far this year.

Illinois State Police officers chat with an employee of a Sunset Foods before entering the building near the scene where a mass shooting took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Illinois State Police officers chat with an employee of a Sunset Foods before entering the building near the scene where a mass shooting took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

July 4: Highland Park, Illinois

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, whom the police described as a person of interest, was taken into custody several hours after the shooting in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago. Six people were killed, and dozens more, ranging in age between 8 and 85, were wounded.

The police said the gunman had climbed onto a rooftop with a rifle and begun firing into a crowd gathered for a Fourth of July parade.

June 30: Newark, New Jersey

Nine people were shot and wounded in what the police said appeared to be an incident related to a stolen car. The youngest victim was 17 and the oldest was 68. All were treated at local hospitals.

This photo provided by the New York Police Department shows a hand gun recovered at the scene of a shooting, Monday, June 20 in New York. An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said. (NYPD via AP)
This photo provided by the New York Police Department shows a hand gun recovered at the scene of a shooting, Monday, June 20 in New York. An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said. (NYPD via AP)

June 20: Harlem, New York

A 21-year-old college basketball player was killed and eight people were wounded in an early-morning shooting at a popular picnicking area.

After surging during the pandemic, the rate of shootings in New York has begun to fall, although it is still above pre-pandemic levels.

People hurry off the Parkway after two police officers were struck by bullets during the July 4th fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday, July 4, 2022. It's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum, or if either officer was the intended target. Both officers were treated at a hospital and were later released. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People hurry off the Parkway after two police officers were struck by bullets during the July 4th fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday, July 4, 2022. It's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum, or if either officer was the intended target. Both officers were treated at a hospital and were later released. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

June 4: Philadelphia

Three people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting in downtown Philadelphia, the police said. An officer fired at one of the gunmen, the police said, but it was unclear whether the gunman had been hit.

Another six people were killed and dozens were injured in several other shootings over the same weekend, including in Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

June 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Several people were shot and five were killed at a medical building next to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa police said. The police said the gunman was believed to have killed himself.

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The district’s superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district’s police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The district’s superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district’s police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

May 24: Uvalde, Texas

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Law enforcement officers fatally shot the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, but not until well over an hour after he walked into the school, raising questions about whether lives could have been saved if they had acted sooner.

The U.S. Justice Department has said that it would review the law enforcement response.

FILE - Flowers sit near crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif., after a fatal shooting at the church the previous Sunday. Rev. Steve Marsh, senior pastor of the church says, “I’ve heard people tell me I’m not Christian because I’m pro-choice. ... I ask those people: How can you be pro-life and not support getting rid of assault rifles? You can’t pick and choose where you want to be pro-life.” (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
FILE - Flowers sit near crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif., after a fatal shooting at the church the previous Sunday. Rev. Steve Marsh, senior pastor of the church says, “I’ve heard people tell me I’m not Christian because I’m pro-choice. ... I ask those people: How can you be pro-life and not support getting rid of assault rifles? You can’t pick and choose where you want to be pro-life.” (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

May 15: Laguna Woods, California

A gunman killed one person and critically wounded four other members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. The congregation, which holds services at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, overpowered the gunman and hogtied him, preventing further bloodshed, authorities said.

The suspect, David Chou, 68, is a Las Vegas man with a wife and child in Taiwan who had traveled to Orange County with a grievance against Taiwanese people, authorities said. He was charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in what the Orange County sheriff, Don Barnes, called a “politically motivated hate incident.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland places flowers at a memorial set-up for Tops Supermarket shooting victims on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Payton Gendron the white gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at the Buffalo supermarket was charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes that could potentially carry a death penalty. (US Network via AP, Pool)
Attorney General Merrick Garland places flowers at a memorial set-up for Tops Supermarket shooting victims on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Payton Gendron the white gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at the Buffalo supermarket was charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes that could potentially carry a death penalty. (US Network via AP, Pool)

May 14: Buffalo, New York

A gunman armed with an assault-style weapon killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black section of Buffalo, authorities said.

The suspect, Payton S. Gendron, 18, is white, and the 10 people who died were all Black. Before the attack, Gendron had posted a nearly 200-page racist screed online. He has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison if convicted.

May 13: Milwaukee

At least 16 people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee, in a popular nightlife area blocks from the arena where an NBA playoff game ended hours earlier, authorities said.

April 12: Brooklyn

A gunman opened fire inside a crowded subway car during the morning rush, wounding 10 people, the worst attack on New York City’s subway system in decades. More than a dozen other people were also injured, with some choking on smoke from the two devices the police said the gunman detonated before he started shooting. No one was killed.

A suspect, Frank R. James, was arrested the next day and charged with carrying out a terrorist attack on a mass transit system. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

April 3: Sacramento

As revelers spilled out of nightclubs in a two-square-block area of downtown Sacramento, a barrage of gunfire killed six people and wounded 12, authorities said. Days later, the Sacramento Police Department said “gang violence” was at the center of the shooting, which involved at least five gunmen.

March 19: Dumas, Arkansas

Two people engaged in a gunfight and sprayed a crowd with gunfire, killing one bystander and injuring 27 other people, including six children, at a community event and car show in the small Arkansas farming community.

Jan. 23: Milwaukee

Law enforcement officers were called to a Milwaukee home for a welfare check and found six people who had been fatally shot. The victims — five men and one woman — had been shot, the police said, and evidence early in the investigation suggested that the killings had been targeted.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette