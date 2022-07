Kids plunge into Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake lagoon

Teens from Camp Newman swam, played and practiced their synchronized somersaults into the Spring Lake Swimming Lagoon while enjoying the water park on a hot Monday in July. The water park is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day. Spring Lake’s regular swimming and beach hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day. Admission to the water park is separate.