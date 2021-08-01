A political shift and a fourth COVID wave: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

A Sonoma Valley native has medaled at the Tokyo Olympics; while health officials are considering new COVID-19 restrictions as infections rise; and the owners of a beloved art supply store in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village are closing their doors and heading for the islands.

Hello, Press Democrat readers and, once again, happy Sunday!

Rohnert Park Councilman Willy Linares, who represents District 1. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Who represents Sonoma County? A wave of diverse officeholders elected last year marks shift in local politics

A wave of racially, ethnically and generationally diverse political candidates who were appointed or elected to public office in the year since the May 2020 death of George Floyd are at the forefront of an ongoing paradigm shift in Sonoma County.

Skylaer Palacios, Ozzy Jimenez, Ariel Kelley, Jackie Elward and Jack Ding are some of those fledgling leaders who are changing the local political landscape, which has historically been dominated by people who were mostly white, affluent and male.

Shania Lloyd is swabbed for a COVID-19 quick test by Mirna Caro of Mobile Med Health Solutions as Chris Echols steadies, Friday July 30, 2021 at a county pop-up testing and vaccination clinic in Guerneville. The two, who are unvaccinated, are from Bennett Valley. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Fourth wave of COVID-19 bringing back restrictions in Sonoma County

Active coronavirus infections in Sonoma County have blown past the 1,400 mark, the most since March 6, with the vast majority of recent cases among unvaccinated residents. Signs of a fourth wave are everywhere, dashing hopes for a return to post-pandemic normalcy.

Sonoma County officials confirmed that more than 30 inmates at the county jail have been diagnosed with new infections, and an outbreak at Santa Rosa’s Sam L. Jones Hall homeless shelter infected more than 110 people and has killed at least one person.

Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland competes in the women's BMX freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Sonoma Valley’s Nikita Ducarroz wins bronze in BMX freestyle at Olympics

Sonoma Valley native Nikita Ducarroz earned a bronze medal in BMX freestyle cycling at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday night and celebrations ensued on at least three continents.

In Tokyo, where it was Sunday morning, the Olympian soaked in the moment with her coach and with other competitors, with whom she has grown quite close.

“We were all just really happy to be here together,” she said during a news conference after the race. “We’ve been on this journey together for so many years, coming from there being like five of us at an event to now being at the Olympics.”

(LEONARD ZHUKOVSKY/ SHUTTERSTOCK)

Sonoma County boater dies after capsizing near Salt Point

One person died in a boat accident off Ocean Cove south of Salt Point after a skiff overturned Saturday afternoon. Two others were saved by passing boaters, according to the Coast Guard based in Bodega Bay.

Those in the boat, including a child, who went into the water after it capsized were rescued by passersby before the responding Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, Timber Cove Fire Department or Coast Guard could reach them, said Coast Guard Petty Officer John Schaefer.

Village Art Supply owner Kristen Kiriakos, left, talks with customer Jan Donellan at her store in Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Owners to retire at Village Art Supply store in Santa Rosa

With a history that spans nearly three decades, Village Art Supply in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center has been an important source of not only supplies but also support for artists ranging from hobbyists to art teachers to professionals.

The owners of the store say they plan to shut down and retire later this month. They are moving to the Hawaiian island of Oahu to be closer to family.

