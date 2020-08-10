A pregnant New Jersey woman with COVID-19 was dying. With one decision, her doctors saved three lives

On a bright October day last fall, Ebony Brown-Olaseinde and her husband, Segun Olaseinde, found out that their longtime dream had finally been realized: They were going to be parents. After three years spent trying to conceive, they had succeeded through in vitro fertilization - and they soon learned that their twins, a boy and a girl, were due in June 2020.

By the beginning of March, Ebony, 40, an accountant in Newark, was feeling grateful that her high-risk pregnancy had progressed so easily. Segun, 43, an operations manager for UPS, couldn't wait to be a father. Ebony's doctors told the couple that she'd reached an important milestone: At 24 weeks pregnant, their twins were viable, more likely to survive if they arrived early.

That was one week before the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus pandemic. Ten days after that, Ebony suddenly began feeling short of breath.

The following excerpts from interviews with Ebony, her family and members of the medical team that cared for her at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., have been edited for length and clarity.

Ebony Brown-Olaseinde: At first, we were told that if you were sick, then you needed to wear a mask, but if you didn't have a cough or a fever, you were fine. I wasn't around anybody who seemed to have COVID. But I did continue to go to work in March.

Fariborz Rezai, director of critical care and medical/surgical intensive care: The first ICU COVID patient we had was March 13; I remember because I was on call that weekend. And then they just kept coming.

Brown-Olaseinde: Now that I look back and I know all of the symptoms, I probably was sick earlier than I knew. I never had a fever, I never had a cough, but I did have a runny nose that I attributed to it being cold in my office. I remember, on March 22, I was folding clothes and felt a little winded. I remember needing to sit down. But I figured, "I'm seven months pregnant with twins." I went to work the next day, and had a small meeting - we social distanced - and I remember not being able to breathe well in that meeting. By 10 o'clock I remember going to my office and emailing my supervisor to say, "I'm not feeling well, I'm going to go to the hospital, I'll see you guys tomorrow." My OB/GYN advised me to go to Saint Barnabas, and when I got to the parking lot I called my husband and let him know that I was going to go to the hospital to see what the problem was. They got me in, they gave me IV fluids, and I texted my husband at 5 p.m. to say, "I'm feeling better, I'll be home by 6 o'clock." But then the nurse came back and said that test results showed I didn't have the flu, and they wanted to do X-rays on my lungs. When we got those results back, the nurse said it didn't look good.

Angela Wimmer, OB/GYN: Ebony never thought she was COVID-positive when she came to the hospital. She told me she just didn't feel great. She was shocked that she had it.

Brown-Olaseinde: They put me on oxygen, and two days later, the test came back confirming that I did have COVID. I wasn't able to maintain the oxygen level that they needed me to maintain for the twins. They'd come in and check the twins every couple of hours. They wanted to put me on the CPAP machine, and the CPAP machine is really scary. When they put that on, I felt like I couldn't breathe. The doctor said, "Listen, you're going to go and get intubated," and I remember saying to him, "Please, just don't take the babies out. Please, let them mature more."

Segun Olaseinde, Ebony's husband: I took time off work and self-quarantined, because we needed to see if I had COVID. I was staying home, waiting for calls from the hospital. I was praying a lot, calling family members, our family members were praying. When she called and said they were going to put her on the ventilator, she was more calm than I was. I started crying.

Brown-Olaseinde: I called my husband, I gave him the phone numbers of people to reach at the hospital if something happened. I remember telling my husband, "If I don't make it, just make sure you take care of the babies." And then that's all I remember.

Wimmer: She tried to hold off on being intubated because she just wanted the best for her babies. That's what she kept saying: "Just let them make it."

Richard C. Miller, chairman of obstetrics and gynecology: On March 31, at 28 weeks and one day into her pregnancy, Ebony was having more respiratory difficulties than we thought we'd be able to amend. Her blood pressure began to become very erratic, and very low.

Olaseinde: It got to the point where I was so on edge I couldn't really take phone calls anymore, so I called my sister. She's a doctor, so any communications from the hospital went through her and she would call me, because I wasn't in a state of mind to process medical terms.