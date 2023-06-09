Analy High trans, nonbinary students deadnamed in yearbook

Trans and nonbinary students say their chosen names in the yearbook were ignored while cisgender students were allowed to use nicknames.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2023, 8:11AM
Updated 11 minutes ago

An uncomfortable, angry feeling came over Forest Hopkins when they opened up a friend’s 2023 Analy High School yearbook just before the end of school.

Hopkins, 17, had been deadnamed, along with about a dozen classmates.

Deadnaming is the act of referring to a transgender or nonbinary person by their name prior to transitioning, often their birth name.

“Whenever I see my dead name or hear it, it just makes me really want to explode,” said Hopkins, who uses they/them pronouns.

For transgender and nonbinary people, a new name represents a fresh start and an affirmation of their identity. Being deadnamed can be invalidating and traumatic. For Hopkins, it usually leads to crying in the bathroom.

School officials say they failed to use student’s chosen names because the yearbook pulled legal names directly from the district’s student information system, Aeries.

However, students who spoke with The Press Democrat said the school and district could have and should have done more to prevent the deadnaming and create a safer, more inclusive environment for queer students instead of outing them against their will.

While several students asked for their chosen names to be listed in the yearbook and were denied, some cisgender students who wanted their nicknames included were accommodated. A cisgender person has a gender identity matching their sex assigned at birth.

“So not only did they disregard the trans people, but they catered to a cisgender person, which shows that you can have a different name in the yearbook,” said Dylan Arendt, 17, who just finished his junior year at Analy.

Arendt and his friend, Oren Averbuck, were in debate class when yearbooks where passed out, and they noticed a few of their friends’s dead names.

They started asking underclassmen if they also saw name errors.

“Then it just started piling up, and up,” Arendt said. “And then eventually we started circling and crossing out the names and writing in the correct ones, and we found a concerning amount of dead names.”

They counted up to 13 “highly likely” cases of deadnaming in the yearbook, and up to 16 cases overall. The group is not sure if all of the students are out to their parents.

Aziza Greer, 17, who uses they/them pronouns, was surrounded by friends in band class as they flipped through their yearbook.

They noticed the former name of a longtime friend who had changed their name in eighth grade.

“I was just thinking so many people did not know them by that name before they changed it,” Greer said. “And now everyone knows.”

They called their friend later to ask how they feel about it, and they were “really, really upset about it.”

Analy High School in Sebastopol, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)
Analy High School in Sebastopol, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Across the Analy campus, there are posters about respecting trans identities and encouraging donations to the Sage Casey Foundation, “but then absolute disregard for the trans students,” Averbuck said.

The Sage Casey Foundation is a nonprofit founded in memory of Sage Casey Schmitt, a gender-fluid 14-year-old in Sebastopol who took their own life in 2017.

“It’s a pretty big hypocrisy going on right now,” Arendt said. “Frankly, I think it's pretty outrageous that they can't do the most simple thing of respecting a trans identity when they have all these posters across the school.”

In an emailed comment, outgoing Analy Principal Shauna Ferdinandson apologized and promised the administration will review names with students next year.

“A yearbook is intended to be a compilation of celebratory and sentimental moments that students experienced throughout the year,” Ferdinandson said. “We are very sorry if any student feels that the name published in the book did not contain their preferred name, and moving forward, the administration will work carefully with our yearbook staff to be sure students have the opportunity to review names before publication.”

But for at least one student, the apology is not enough.

Hopkins, who plans to attend a different school next year, said this was the second time they were deadnamed in the yearbook. After the first time, they specifically asked for their chosen name to be fixed in the Aeries system so they won’t be continually traumatized every time a new teacher or substitute takes attendance.

Plus, Hopkins is unsure who will replace Ferdinandson next year and if they will be as accepting of queer student identities. All of the school’s top four administrators have announced their resignations.

West Sonoma County Union High School District Superintendent Chris Meredith said ensuring school “is welcome and inclusive for all is a fundamental priority” for his district.

He said in January, the district developed a Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee. The group is comprised of 12 members, including administrators, teachers, parents, students, and a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.

“Our work together will necessarily include reviewing activities, such as the traditional yearbook, to ensure that students are respectfully and thoughtfully included,” he said.

Chelsea Kurnick, the board chair at Positive Images, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQIA+ students in Sonoma County, said it’s imperative for the mental health of queer individuals to have their identities and names acknowledged and respected.

“There’s ample evidence that using someone’s chosen name and their pronouns supports positive mental health outcomes, alleviates gender dysphoria for many people and reduces mental health risks,” Kurnick said.

Trans and nonbinary people have to fight for their human rights and for their inherent dignity to be seen by our culture, she said. LGBTQIA+ discrimination results in trans folks not having safe access to jobs, medical care and legal care.

This year, more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across the country, and more than 70 have been signed into law.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke out against those attacks, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits classroom instruction or discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Kurnick said, “Using somebody’s name and pronouns is a free and easy way to demonstrate respect and acceptance, and it is powerful for people to be able to self determine a name that fits them.”

Even though deadnaming can lead to doxxing and bullying, it is still common in Sonoma County and across the country, she said.

In Utah’s Salt Lake County, the Jordan School District issued an apology last year after it printed several transgender students’ names incorrectly in their yearbook.

A national change.org petition urges the Department of Education to allow transgender students to use their preferred name in yearbooks. It has gathered more than 15,000 signatures.

In Alabama, a trans 19-year-old, Zelda Menefee, sued their former school district due to administrators turning a blind eye to harassment and physical assaults due to their gender identity, with teachers and students refusing to call her by her chosen female name.

It is not as easy for someone to change their name legally as it is to change it socially, Kurnick said. Trans teens may not have the resources to get a legal name change, which can be a pricey and lengthy process.

Forest Hopkins, 16, a trans teen that had been deadnamed in their yearbook had used white out to cover up their former name at Analy High School in Sebastopol, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)
Forest Hopkins, 16, a trans teen that had been deadnamed in their yearbook had used white out to cover up their former name at Analy High School in Sebastopol, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Because of this, “we know a substantial percentage of the trans population use names that are not their legal names on their documents,” Kurnick said.

Hopkins chose the name Forest at the end of their freshman year.

They were helping a friend pick a Minecraft username and the name “Foreign Forest” came up.

"I was thinking about it — changing my name — and I also had my little pronoun crisis,“ they said. ”I really like nature and I thought ‘I want to go by Forest.’ I felt like it was very cool.”

They hope one day to get it legally changed, but for several reasons including price, it’s not feasible right now, which is why all they can do is hope their chosen name can be accepted and respected by their surrounding community.

The time of year when yearbooks get passed out and signed by friends is “supposed to be fun,” Hopkins said.

“I'm probably just going to shove it in the back of my closet or something, because I don’t want to see it,” they said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Education Reporter

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering education, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.