A Pride Month marked by grief, rage and resilient joy

As a teacher, Kyle Casey Chu, 33, harbored reservations about sharing his sexual orientation with his students for many years. But the first time the San Francisco-based educator presented his drag queen persona, Panda Dulce, at a Drag Queen Story Hour in 2017, he realized he didn't have to choose.

"It was the first time I felt comfortable bringing my whole self to my youth work. It was the first time my identity was welcomed, and even encouraged," he said.

In June, Dulce was reading the children's book "Families, Families, Families" at a Drag Queen Story Hour at a library in the San Lorenzo suburbs when things took a scary turn for her and the kids. (Dulce goes by she/her pronouns when in drag.)

The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, stormed the San Lorenzo Library and disrupted the reading, shouting homophobic epithets. Dulce hid in a locked room as the group circled the library, searching for her.

"I didn't know if they were armed, but the shirt with the assault rifle on it, accompanied with the message 'Kill your local pedophile,' made me immediately think gun violence was a looming inevitability," she said. Eventually, law enforcement removed them from the library.

Since the incident, Dulce has been in the spotlight, she said, bombarded with death threats and racist, homophobic and transphobic messages. And she has had to relive the horrors of that day with every media interview, she added.

But she has also used her new platform to advocate for diverse role models - people like her who are unapologetically themselves and can inspire children to do the same, she said.

"They truly messed with the wrong queen."

For many LGBTQ individuals and communities across the nation, Pride 2022 has been unlike any other in recent memory. Celebrated every year in June, Pride commemorates the Stonewall riots of 1969, when trans and queer New Yorkers fought back against police who raided a popular gay club. Since then, the month of June has expanded into a global demonstration of joy, resilience and visibility for millions of LGBTQ people and their allies.

But this year - amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation and harassment and violence targeting queer and trans people - Pride events around the country have come under attack.

In Baltimore, two neighboring homes decorated with Pride symbols were set on fire, injuring three people. In northern Idaho, police arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front for planning to riot at a local Pride event. In a Dallas suburb, LGBTQ supporters formed a "human shield" against Proud Boys who were trying to storm a Family Storytime event.

The vitriol and violence spiking online and in person has marked a "terrifying sea change" for LGBTQ individuals in the United States, said Alejandra Caraballo, a civil rights attorney and instructor at Harvard Law School. Caraballo, a transgender Puerto Rican woman, said the scale and speed at which anti-LGBTQ attacks have escalated is alarming.

Coupled with recent suggestions from the Supreme Court that fundamental rights, such as marriage equality and same-sex intimacy, could be struck down, Caraballo believes that the events of this year will "alter the shapes of our lives for potentially decades." Watching these events unfold, Caraballo feels like "a watchman on the Titanic, seeing the iceberg while everyone is inside happily dancing."

But the wide range of emotions that LGBTQ individuals have expressed this past June - the fear, the defiance, the anxiety, the anticipation, the sadness, the joy - have always been baked into Pride, Caraballo added.

The first Pride in 1970 was then referred to as a Gay Liberation March. Sorrow coursed through the Pride celebrations of the 1980s and 1990s, when the HIV/AIDS epidemic tore through the gay community. And the 2016 Pulse night club shooting, the deadliest single attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history, happened during Pride.

"There has always been this sense of grief, but also joy and conflicting emotions with Pride, because as a community, we've dealt with so many setbacks," Caraballo said.

Caraballo has been marching in New York City Pride since 2017. This year, New York City Pride came on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the nationwide right to an abortion, a ruling that has stirred fear among LGBTQ Americans who believe their rights are now at even greater risk.

Caraballo's Pride weekend typically begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, so she can get dolled up with enough time to take her position as a parade marshal. For the Dyke March, usually held the Saturday before the city's Pride parade, Caraballo favors a pair of faux leather combat boots with "giant block heels." Her go-to outfit has been a blazer with nothing underneath; on her eyes, she applies pink, blue and white makeup - the colors of the trans flag.