A psychedelic renaissance at Veterans Affairs

The last known experiment at a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic with psychedelic-assisted therapy started in 1963. That was the year President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. “Surfin’ USA” topped the music charts, and U.S. troops had not yet deployed to Vietnam.

At the time, the federal government was a hotbed of psychedelics research. The CIA explored using LSD as a mind-control tool against adversaries. The US Army tested the drug’s potential to incapacitate enemies on the battlefield. And the VA used it in an experimental study to treat alcoholism.

But booming recreational use of drugs, including hallucinogens, sparked a fierce political backlash and helped set in motion the war on drugs, which, among other things, ended an era of research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelics.

Nearly six decades later, a handful of clinicians have brought back psychedelic therapy within the VA health care system. If their studies show promising results, they could mark a major step in the quest to both legalize and legitimize psychedelics and make them broadly available for clinical use.

I spoke to four of the government researchers leading studies into the use of MDMA, often called Ecstasy, and psilocybin, to treat mental illnesses that have been resistant to current therapies for many veterans. The researchers addressed their motivations, misgivings and hope for the future of medicinal psychedelics.

Digging through memories like an archaeologist

Dr. Shannon Remick, 34, has the military in her blood — having been raised by an Army mother, a Marine father and a Navy stepfather. That familiarity with the armed forces is part of what drove her to become a psychiatrist at the VA, where she found that a significant number of combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder were not responding to conventional treatments.

In October she likely became the first clinician since the 1960s to administer psychedelics as medicine to a patient at a VA clinic. The 10 patients in her study at the VA clinic in Loma Linda, California, are combat veterans with PTSD who volunteered to undergo three sessions with MDMA in hopes of exploring the underlying roots of their distress.

Remick said it’s crucial to build rapport and trust with patients during conventional therapy sessions before the MDMA trips. Before a patient takes the pill, she sets a calming mood by doing a breathing exercise, reading a poem or having a veteran hold a personally meaningful object. The MDMA sessions themselves, she said, are often self-directed, with the therapist doing more listening than talking.

The goal is to put patients in a state where they can examine and reflect on traumatic memories with less fear and aversion than they normally experience. She compared the process of making sense of painful moments of the past to sorting through an archaeological dig, a delicate process of discovery and understanding.

“We are alongside and with the patient as they are exploring a kind of excavation site,” she said. “Ultimately, it’s not for us to point and say, ‘Hey, look at that,’ because what I’m seeing may not be the same from their angle.”

MDMA therapy made her put off retirement

Approaching the age of 60 a couple of years ago, Dr. Rachel Yehuda began contemplating retirement. She had been a prolific researcher and clinician for more than three decades studying, among other things, how intergenerational trauma affects the children of Holocaust survivors.

“I was proud of our work, but it wasn’t leading to practical solutions for treating trauma survivors,” said Yehuda, a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the director of mental health at the VA clinic in the Bronx borough of New York City.

But in the past few years, Yehuda, now 62, became fascinated by the renaissance of psychedelic-assisted therapy and put off retirement. In early 2020 she began seeking permission to treat veterans suffering from PTSD with MDMA.

Her study, which began in January and will include about 60 participants, will look at whether three sessions of MDMA are more effective than two at reducing PTSD symptoms.

Yehuda said MDMA trips can be powerful catalysts for healing. She underwent one in 2019 as part of a training for therapists — an experience she called revelatory.

“It made me really understand what it is you’re supposed to be doing in psychotherapy,” she said. “I’ve never quite understood what it means to have a breakthrough.”

But she cautioned that researchers still have a lot to learn about the types of patients who will benefit from this treatment, the role therapists ought to play and the potential perils.