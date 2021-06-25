‘A sack of mail’ and a journey: Lifelong friendship forged from letters to the editor

It all started with a letter. Ninety-four words that began with, “Do you think any of your readers might like to correspond with someone here in England?”

The writer, who penned the request to The Press Democrat’s letters page in August 1984, signed off with, “I will answer all letters that I receive and hopefully will make some new American friends via the pen.”

By Lenny Dressing’s account, the author of that letter, Birmingham, England, resident Jan Wilmott (then Jan Hammond), received about 100 replies from Press Democrat readers. Dressing was one of them.

Dressing was 41, a married mother of two living in Rohnert Park, and she and her husband Falk had returned from a visit to England two years prior. She loved it. She thought about responding to Wilmott’s inquiry and thought, “Why not?”

“Why not take a chance and write to her?” she said. “I’ll reach out that way because I’m fairly shy. It was easy to write. You don’t have to be around the person.”

‘She took a real chance’

By Dressing’s telling, Wilmott had long yearned for an American pen pal. She closed her eyes and let her finger fall to a place on the map: Santa Rosa. So she sent her call out to The Press Democrat.

“Isn’t that incredible?” Dressing said.

Dressing said Wilmott got about 100 replies. Wilmott described it as a sackful. She politely declined most, but established regular communication with a small number. Dressing was among them. Their connection was immediate.

“We both like to read; we both like craft; we like to travel,” Dressing said.

Their correspondence was regular and thoughtful. Wilmott never sent Hallmark cards on birthdays, she always handcrafted them. They swapped photos.

Two years into their pen pal friendship, Wilmott flew to California to visit.

Her husband at the time worked at the Birmingham airport, but refused to fly, Dressing said. Wilmott came alone. The Dressings met her at the airport.

“We even had one of those signs, with her name on it,” Dressing said. “She took a chance. She took a real chance.”

Their mutual gamble was rewarded.

“When she came it was Mother’s Day, we even bought her a gift. Our whole family came here and they all got to meet her,” she said.

“We became really good friends,” Dressing said.

Wilmott traveled to California two more times. They have all gone to Tahoe, to Disneyland, to Alcatraz. When Dressing learned Wilmott had never been in a limousine, she rented one for a wine tasting excursion.

When the Dressings have gone to England to visit their friend, the hospitality was reciprocated: Visits to the town of Cheddar, Chatsworth Castle, the Royal Yacht Britannia, north to Scotland.

A rare connection

Over the years, Dressing and her husband Falk traveled to see Wilmott three times. Wilmott, who divorced and remarried along the way, came to see them three times.

In the hutch in their family room, the Dressings have an 8-by-10 inch photo of Wilmott on her wedding day. Mementos and scrapbooks of their travels together are readily accessible, not tucked away in a dusty corner. The friendship is alive and very real.

About 12 years ago, to mark 25 years of friendship, Wilmott sent Dressing a gift. It was a handmade book remembering their trips together.

“I keep them all out because you like to look at them,” she said.

They last visited Wilmott in 2005. Wilmott’s health isn’t great these days, and the pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place period in England has been hard on her, Dressing said.

But the emails continue.

The other day, Dressing said she hit “send” on a note only to find that Wilmott had sent a message at the same moment.

‘ … All from a letter’

Earlier this month, Dressing awoke to an earlier than usual text message. Then another. The messages were all nearly the same: “Have you seen the letters in The Press Democrat?”

Dressing went to her computer and pulled up the letters section. There was a letter from Wilmott, just as there had been some 37 years prior. But this time Wilmott wasn’t asking for friendship; she was giving thanks for it.

“In 1984, I wrote to your newspaper to ask if there would be anyone wanting a pen pal. I had a sack of mail delivered to me one day, and so the journey began … I have one wonderful sister/friend left,” she wrote.

“We have been through everything together. We both have children who married and we are both grandparents, we have visited each other numerous times and we behave as if we just live around there corner from each other … We are both in our 70s now and the world is a different place … My friend is Lenny Dressing, (her) husband is Falk and they live in Rohnert Park. Just wanted to let her know what special friends they are. Thank you for printing my letter, Press Democrat.”

Life has served up joys and sorrows, thrown curve balls and loops, and the two women have ridden them out together — from afar.

The connection has been maintained from pen to paper, to emails to technology that allows them see each other’s faces on a screen and hear each other’s voices in real time.

“I always say, ‘Jan, I wish you could come over right now and have a cup of tea,’“ Dressing said. “It’s that kind of friendship.”

When Wilmott called Dressing a “wonderful sister/friend” in her letter, Dressing understood.

“We feel like we are that close. We know just about everything about each other, we really do,” she said. “This all from a letter.”

