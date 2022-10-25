A California public school teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The allegations made by law enforcement and the boy's family are astonishing. According to guardian Katte Smith, who spoke with KCRA, the then 15-year-old left home in Rancho Cordova after getting into an argument with family members. "He felt like the grass was greener on the other side," Smith said. Worried family reported him missing in May 2020, and despite attempts by police to locate him, he remained missing until March 2022, when Smith says he unexpectedly returned home and asked to move back in. SFGATE is withholding the name of the boy because he is a minor.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office charged Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, with concealing the boy. Olivares is listed as a second grade teacher on the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School staff directory. The boy's family members say Olivares is the mother of one of his friends.

Olivares has been charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. She is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is not eligible for bail. According to inmate records, Olivares is due in court Monday afternoon.

In a statement to KCRA, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Olivares is on leave while the district conducts an investigation.

"We felt so robbed of all this time with him," Smith told KCRA.

"You can't just hide someone's kid and think that's OK," she added.