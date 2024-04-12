The Sonoma County Sheriff’s swift water rescue and dive teams have been called out Thursday evening to assist with the search for a missing teenager who was last seen at a Russian River beach.

Details about the incident are limited.

The search is focusing on a portion of the river near Steelhead Beach, north of Forestville. Authorities were called to that location shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Karen Hancock, Sonoma County Fire District spokesperson, said emergency personnel were notified two teenagers, believed to be ages 14 and 15, were missing.

Just before 6 p.m., Hancock said one of the teens had been found but she was unsure which one. She also said she didn’t know if the teens were boys or girls.

Her agency and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are among a number of emergency agencies at the scene, participating in the search.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said his agency also may be called to assist with one of its boats.

He said his office was told the search involved a boy but he referred questions to the Fire District.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi