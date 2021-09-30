A secret USC payout had a catch: Images of ex-dean using drugs had to be given up

On a November day in 2017, USC entered into a secret mediation agreement with the family of a young woman whose drug-fueled relationship with the former dean of the university's medical school had engulfed the institution in scandal.

Carmen Puliafito, who was dean of the Keck School of Medicine of USC during the relationship, was also a party to the agreement, which paid Sarah Warren, her brother and their parents a combined $1.5 million to head off a lawsuit by the family against him and USC, The Times has learned.

Confidential payouts to settle legal disputes are common, but one provision of the Warren pact was not, according to legal experts: To receive the money, family members had to turn over to USC all of their videos and photographs showing Puliafito using illegal drugs to allow the university to destroy them, two sources with knowledge of the agreement told The Times.

To comply with the agreement, the Warrens took their smartphones, computers and hard drives to a tech shop, where the devices were wiped clean of the videos and photos — some of which also showed him in sexual situations — along with any other material concerning Puliafito or USC, such as emails, text messages and letters, the sources said. The Times could not determine whether USC retained copies of the images and other material.

The deal, which forbids the Warrens from ever publicly discussing it or their dealings with Puliafito and USC, was struck as the #MeToo movement took hold across the country and highlighted criticism of financial settlements that silenced victims of sexual abuse and harassment.

The sources said the negotiations by lawyers for the Warrens, USC and Puliafito also took place around the time law enforcement was looking into Puliafito's drug use and whether he provided drugs to others. Experts in civil and criminal law said it can be risky to destroy original videos, photos and other material amid an ongoing inquiry, depending on the intent of those signing the agreement.

No details of the agreement had been publicly disclosed until now.

The agreement was reached four months after a Times investigation disclosed Puliafito's relationship with Warren and a circle of other young addicts and criminals. The terms were finalized the following January or February and noted that the Warrens were seeking damages from USC and Puliafito for his "alleged use of illegal narcotics" and "alleged illegal sexual contact" with Sarah Warren, the sources said.

During its investigation of Puliafito's drug use, the Medical Board of California obtained a large number of the videos and photos. It could not be determined whether the medical board acquired all of the images that were covered by the agreement and subsequently wiped from the Warrens' devices.

The Times similarly could not determine whether the medical board had collected all the emails, text messages and other material cited in the agreement. A board spokesman declined to comment and did not answer questions about the images its investigators obtained or whether they knew about the agreement that allowed USC to destroy the images on the Warrens' devices.

The settlement that muzzled the Warrens and had their devices wiped came after the university hired Debra Wong Yang, former U.S. attorney for Los Angeles, to conduct what she termed an "independent" investigation of the Puliafito scandal. Yang was among the USC signatories on a November "stipulation for settlement," which was the basis of the agreement, the sources said.

Yang declined to comment. She and USC did not answer several written questions from The Times, including whether the university retained copies of the photos and videos or provided them to local, state or federal authorities.

Stanford Law School professor Robert Weisberg said it would be "somewhat tricky territory" to destroy images like those on the Warrens' devices if the parties to an agreement weren't certain that an investigative agency such as the medical board already had all of the material.

"A red flag pops up," Weisberg said. "You'd have to prove that a reasonable person would have been legitimately convinced that the medical board had everything."

If that wasn't the case and USC hadn't retained a copy, the university's intentions could come under scrutiny, Weisberg and other experts said. California law makes it a misdemeanor for someone to destroy or conceal such material with the intent to prevent it from being "produced in evidence upon a trial, inquiry, or investigation, authorized by law."

Alan Jackson, a former prosecutor in the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, said that even if USC retained copies, it is "unseemly" for an institution to arrange for the destruction of the original material.