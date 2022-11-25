Subscribe

A snapshot of Black Friday through the lens of a PD photographer

A Press Democrat photographer and reporter were out early to scout ahead.|
November 25, 2022, 8:38AM
Here’s a quick chronological glimpse at the morning after Thanksgiving through the (bleary) eyes of our photojournalist Chad Surmick. Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year as people head out post-holiday to snag deals or perhaps escape from a day of overindulging in food and family. Press Democrat reporter Sara Edwards will deliver her report later today. She offered one hint: Legos.

