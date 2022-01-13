A soldier sent a letter to his mother in 1945. It was just delivered

Angelina Gonsalves answered the doorbell to find her longtime letter carrier standing in front of her, with registered mail in his hand.

“Hi, was your husband in the service?” Gonsalves, 89, recalled the letter carrier saying. “Yes, he was,” she answered. “But I didn’t know him then.”

The letter carrier handed her an envelope.

“Well, I’m pretty sure I have something that’s personal for you,” he said.

Inside the envelope was an unopened airmail letter that her husband, John Gonsalves, had sent to his mother in Woburn, Massachusetts, when he was a 22-year-old Army sergeant serving in Germany just after the end of World War II.

“Dear Mom, Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay,” he wrote Dec. 6, 1945. “As for myself, I’m fine and getting along okay. But as for the food, it’s pretty lousy most all the time.”

In an interview Friday, nearly a month after she opened the letter, Angelina Gonsalves recalled the flood of emotions she had felt as she read her husband’s words, his neat cursive on faded paper in an envelope with a 6-cent stamp.

“It was amazing,” Gonsalves said. “I really felt like he was there with me.”

They met in 1949, when he gave her and her girlfriend a ride home from the shoe factory where they all worked in Woburn, outside Boston. The couple married in 1953, raised five boys together and were married for 61 years, until he died in 2015, at age 92.

His letter had been discovered in a Pittsburgh postal facility, Angelina Gonsalves said, and had been delivered to her house Dec. 9, along with a letter from the Postal Service.

“We are uncertain where this letter has been for the past seven-plus decades, but it arrived at our facility approximately six weeks ago,” the letter read, according to WFXT-TV, which reported on it.

Kim Frum, a Postal Service spokesperson, said she could not comment on the letter without additional details.

“In many cases like this, it does not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found,” she said. “What we typically find in cases of old letters and postcards is that they are sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online and reentered into our system.”